Germany extends lock-down with strict measures, Kamux's car sales continues solely online

HELSINKI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany further extends the lock-down which started in December, 2020 and which was already extended until the end of January. According to the current information, the extended lock-down will last until 14 February, 2021. Additionally, based on incidence of infections instructions related to work arrangements and home office working will continue until 15th March.

"We'll continue to do car sales through digital channels and remotely in Germany. The corona pandemic situation is difficult in Germany and it needs to restrained. The extended lock-down is very unfortunate but necessary," says Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, Kamux.

"Digital channels make possible to do car sales and keep our employees and customers safe in accordance with state guidelines. This will be a long lock-down which burdens everyone in Germany. For my part, I'll do my very best to support my team and keep up a good drive and team spirit. Current circumstances demand a lot from us but we'll carry on with a determined manner while taking care of the most important thing which is health," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856, ilkka.virtanen@kamux.fi

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951, aleksandar.amann@kamux.de

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/germany-extends-lock-down-with-strict-measures--kamux-s-car-sales-continues-solely-online,c3270821

SOURCE Kamux