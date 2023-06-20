Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2023-2028, the Industry to Grab Investment of Over $7.5 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin to entice major chunk of investment.

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Germany data center market will grow at a CAGR of 2.89% from 2022 to 2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3885

Germany Data Center Market Report by Arizton

Around $2.18 billion will be invested in core & shell development across Germany between 2023 and 2028. In Germany, the automotive industry is the top contributor to GDP. This will increase digital infrastructure. The government is focusing on increasing digitalization and setting up robust digital infrastructure to drive investments in data centers in Germany.

Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin are some of Germany's most attractive investment locations due to the increasing demand for colocation from operators maintaining data centers in those cities. Around 6.33 million square feet of data center space will be added across Germany between 2023 and 2028.

Germany Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 7.58 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 1.13 million sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 230 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 2.89 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 2.1 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3885

The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and AI by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure in the upcoming years. The rise in digital transformation strategies and enterprises' adoption of cloud computing are likely to increase cloud server adoption in Germany. Broadcom, Cisco System, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo are some of the major server vendors in the country. For instance, Airbus Helicopters has installed Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Enterprise Routing, Enterprise Switching, SD- Access, Wireless, which is operated by Cisco DNA Center SD-WAN.

Investment Opportunities

In October 2022 , STACK Infrastructure to develop an 80 MW data center campus in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Liederbach area, Germany .

, STACK Infrastructure to develop an 80 MW data center campus in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Liederbach area, . In September 2022 , OVHcloud was building its data center in Limburg, Germany . The company announced its first facility in Limburg in 2016.

, OVHcloud was building its data center in Limburg, . The company announced its first facility in Limburg in 2016. In September 2022 , the maincubes was acquired by investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP).

, the maincubes was acquired by investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP). In September 2022 , Bechtle, a German technology and service company, launched the new data center in the PFALZKOM facility in Mutterstadt, Germany .

, Bechtle, a German technology and service company, launched the new data center in the PFALZKOM facility in Mutterstadt, . In July 2022 , a European real estate company, P3 Logistics Park, was planning to construct a data center campus in Hanau, Germany , with a power capacity of 180 MW.

, a European real estate company, P3 Logistics Park, was planning to construct a data center campus in Hanau, , with a power capacity of 180 MW. In June 2022 , the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) selected German research institution Forschungszentrum Jülich for hosting supercomputing in Germany . This supercomputer is Europe's first Exascale supercomputer.

, the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) selected German research institution Forschungszentrum Jülich for hosting supercomputing in . This supercomputer is first Exascale supercomputer. In March 2022 , Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invested by acquiring two data centers of AKQUINET in Hamburg . Also, the company plans to launch a new DACH data center operator with an investment of around $5.5 million , which is expected to expand its footprint in the country.

, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invested by acquiring two data centers of AKQUINET in . Also, the company plans to launch a new DACH data center operator with an investment of around , which is expected to expand its footprint in the country. Germany is also witnessing data center investments by new entrants such as VIRTUS Data Centres, Damac Data Centres, DATA CASTLE, NewTelco, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, and Yondr. For instance, VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK-based colocation service provider, announced to expand of its footprint into Germany . The company is involved in developing a new data center VIRTUS BERLIN1 in Berlin , which is expected to be operational by 2026.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany

Facilities Covered (Existing): 140



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17



Coverage: 25+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing

The Germany market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Collen Construction

DPR Construction

ICT Facilities

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

Lupp Group

Max Bogl

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group (Exyte)

Royal HaskoningDHV

STS Group

SPIE

Winthrop Engineering

Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

China Mobile International

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datacenter One

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Hetzner Online

Iron Mountain

ITENOS

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

noris network

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

NewTelco

Damac Data Centres

Data Castle

Yondr

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Germany

Historical Market Scenario

135+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations

Locations Covered

Frankfurt

Berlin

Hamburg

Munich

Nuremberg

Dusseldorf

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Germany

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Germany Market

Investment Opportunities in Germany

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Germany

Colocation Services Market in the Germany

Data Center Demand across Industries in Germany

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 6: Geography

Frankfurt

Other Cities

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023–2028: The UK data center market size will witness investments of USD 10.18 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period.

Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023–2028: The Spain data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period

Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Belgium data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%.

Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Portugal data center market to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% during 2022-2027.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106168/Germany_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence