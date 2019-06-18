German Retailer Garten-und-Freizeit.de to Roll out AR/VR Strategy for its Online Furniture Stores Using New CGTrader ARsenal Solution

"Garten und Freizeit's products have a strong visual and emotional appeal," said Juergen Schuster, founder and CEO, Garten-und-Freizeit.de. "In the past, we have explored different options for 3D product visualization to enable our customers to view our furniture from every angle. This included 360º photography which, although it boosted sales conversion by 60%, proved too expensive and not scalable. We also tried a local 3D modeling supplier but they took too much time to deliver 3D renderings. So we looked for a different approach.

"CGTrader ARsenal is the ideal solution to overcome these barriers to adoption of AR and VR across our online platform. It combines the full scalability, ease of implementation and efficient 3D model delivery that we require – all in one solution. So much so that we've decided this is the right platform on which to build our AR and VR customer strategy."

CGTrader ARsenal represents a breakthrough in the way retailers plan, implement and finance 3D product visualization. It includes all solutions and services required to easily deploy AR and VR for online stores, with photorealistic 3D modeling in any volume, easy YouTube-like embed links for fast web integration, complete mobile device compatibility, convenient payment plans without the need for large upfront investments, and an integrated 3D viewer.

Retailers adopting CGTrader ARsenal can also dramatically reduce the need for expensive product photoshoots, as the 3D models can be based on images from a product link or even a photo taken with a mobile phone.

"We are using CGTrader ARsenal to provide our customers with augmented reality experiences, enabling them to use their mobile devices to see exactly how our outdoor furniture will look in their backyard settings. We are also exploring the ability to place 3D product renderings in various 3D backgrounds – enabling us to easily change backyard environments on our website – and looking at creating product configurators so a customer can accurately visualize and customize furniture to suit their living space. CGTrader ARsenal is key to achieving this degree of 3D product visualization and helping us take our online retail experience to the next level."

CGTrader ARsenal was introduced in May 2019 and has since been adopted by online retailers such as Fatboy, which creates and sells premium indoor and outdoor lifestyle products.

"We are delighted to see that CGTrader ARsenal will play a key role in Garten-und-Freizeit.de AR/VR strategy. Their stylish outdoor furniture is a perfect candidate for augmented reality-based customer experiences," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO, CGTrader. "By eliminating the long lead times and high up front investments typically associated with AR deployment, CGTrader ARsenal has gained immediate traction in the industry with both large and small (SMB) retailers. And for online shoppers, it represents new interactive opportunities to experience products prior to purchase, leading to improved sales conversion, fewer product returns and greater customer satisfaction."

Recent moves to add native AR functionality to mobile devices from Apple AR Kit and Google ARCore are expected to further spur adoption of CGTrader ARsenal for immersive online retail applications.

Visit CGTrader at eTail Europe (#eTailEurope), June 18-19, Booth B9, London and attend a keynote by CGTrader CEO, Dalia Lasaite and Garten-und-Freizeit.de CEO, Juergen Schuster, Wednesday, June 19, 8:40am (GMT), Main Conference Hall.

Learn more about CGTrader ARsenal. Watch CGTrader ARsenal video.

To see experience the images in 3D, please click here:

Image One

Image Two

Image Three

About CGTrader

CGTrader is committed to changing the way people access, adapt and adopt 3D content to transform the way they experience everything. The world's largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company's activities include two interrelated business lines.

The company's self-service CGTrader Marketplace is the world's largest source for licensable 3D content with more than 800,000 3D models and a managed community of close to two million users, including highly-skilled 3D designers. They are supported with a designer-friendly platform that enables them to monetize their 3D designs at extremely competitive terms. A wide range of industries leverage 3D content from the CGTrader Marketplace to reduce design costs, scale and accelerate time-to-market including retail, gaming, advertising, animation, 3D printing and architecture.

CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling allows enterprise customers and online retailers to transform their 2D product images into photorealistic 3D models for Augmented Reality and other 3D customer experiences, eliminating costly photo-shoots while creating immersive customer experiences that lead to increased sales conversions and reduced product returns. With a global network of tens of thousands of highly-skilled 3D designers, CGTrader is perfectly positioned to deliver 3D models of any complexity in any scale.

Follow us on the CGTrader blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. And visit us at CGTrader.com/enterprise.

All trademarks and/or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CGTrader Media Contacts

Arita Mattsoff

Chief Marketing Officer

CGTrader

Tel: +370-616-14516

pr@cgtrader.com

Michael Swack

Marketing & Communications Director

CGTrader

Tel: +972-54-300-4599

pr@cgtrader.com

Miguel Afonso

Incus Media

Tel: +44-(0)-1737-215-200

cgtrader@incus-media.com

Garten-und-Freizeit.de Media Contact

Matthias Geiger

Chief Marketing Officer

Garten-und-Freizeit.de

Tel. +49-(0)-9090-57490-801

Matthias.geiger@garten-und-freizeit.de

SOURCE CGTrader