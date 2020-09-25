German know-how for the e-mobility boom in China: BENTELER at Bosch booth at Auto Beijing

China is the world's largest market for electric and plug-in hybrid automobiles. After the production stop in spring, the industry recorded strong growth in electromobility for the fifth month in a row in August. Sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles with alternative drives rose by 25.8 percent compared to the previous month. Experts expect further increases.

Parallel to the trade fair presentation in China, BENTELER is launching an extensive information initiative worldwide to promote the development of sustainable mobility concepts. The highlight is a 90-minute web conference, hosted by Marco Kollmeier, Vice President Business Unit E-Mobility at BENTELER on October 29. Interested parties can find further information on the web conference at https://www.benteler-automotive.com/en/products-competencies/e-mobility.

On the webpage and via newsletter, BENTELER also publishes technical articles on the challenges – and solutions – for car manufacturers in the area of electromobility. The presented products, services and applications are based on BENTELER's first-class engineering competence, innovative material and process technologies as well as comprehensive expertise in metal forming and processing. The rolling chassis systems developed by BENTELER include, among other things, integrated crash management, flexible and scalable battery storage systems and chassis solutions for electric axles.

"I'm very pleased that our outstanding solutions will find a wide audience both in China, the largest e-mobility market in the world, and in Germany, the home of automobility. We see ourselves as solution providers who, together with our customers, bring e-mobility concepts to the road," says Marco Kollmeier, Vice President Business Unit E-Mobility at BENTELER. "BENTELER provides extensive know-how, an international network of strategic partners and decades of experience as partner to the automotive industry. This way we support our customers – whether they are established manufacturers or start-ups from outside the industry. And thus support them in their projects happen faster and more cost-effectively."

