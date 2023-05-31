German health tv Launches Its First FAST Channel With Amagi

Rebranded as a Digital Channel, the Station Aids in Germany's Transition to CTV and Smart TV

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that health tv, a German private television station owned by the hospital group Asklepios, is making its foray into Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) using Amagi's cloud solutions. health tv will now enjoy improved audience reach with its wide range of diverse content offerings, educating viewers on important topics of health, medicine, and wellbeing. Moreover, health tv's entry into the connected TV (CTV) and smart TV ecosystem marks another pioneering step for Germany in entering this new media landscape.

"In Germany, we are still at the beginning, but the USA has always been a trendsetter in the media world," says Marina Gunesch, Managing Director of health tv. "With our new look, we are making it easier for our users to find the right information for their individual needs — quickly, clearly, and easily. Thanks to Amagi, everyone should be able to find their way around our digital channel."

The Amagi CLOUDPORT channel playout platform and the Amagi PLANNER content scheduling platform are enabling health tv to easily create, manage, and distribute its linear TV channel. Moreover, the Amagi CONNECT end-to-end marketplace has helped the channel network with more than 20 of today's leading FAST platforms. Overall, Amagi's tools have provided the platform with easy-to-use resources and know-how for creating a linear TV channel with advertisements.

health tv is one of the largest digital video platforms in the German healthcare industry. As a healthcare medium, the platform adheres to guidelines developed by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). All contributed content to the platform is reviewed by licensed medical practitioners before being published. Currently streaming on FAST channels and VoD media libraries such as waipu.tv, Rakuten TV, and Zattoo, health tv plans to launch its channel on more platforms in the coming months.

"Amagi believes in making content more discoverable, especially if the information can help viewers live richer and healthier lives," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. "We're happy to help health tv fulfil its mission by transitioning to digital, where its content is sure to have a more significant impact on viewers' education."

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About health tv

Health tv has been producing high-quality content on the topics of "medicine, exercise, lifestyle, & nutrition" since 2016 and has a unique selling point as the only digital health TV channel in the German-speaking world. Headquartered in Hamburg, the channel stands for expertise, trust, and emotionality. It has its own health tv doc, Dr. Andreas Martin, and was recently awarded YouTube's new medical label. The YouTube Health seal stands for particularly reliable health information and is intended to help users in their search for high-quality health information. health tv can be accessed via CTV and YouTube. Founders and majority owners of the channel are Asklepios Kliniken. For more information, visit www.healthtv.de.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

