Gergely Sved appointed CEO of Ellab

HILLERØD, Denmark, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellab, the leading provider of validation, monitoring, and calibration services and solutions, announces that it has appointed Gergely Sved as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following the departure of Ludvig Enlund. Mr Sved will formally join the company in June, with Chief Financial Officer Andreas Morthorst acting as interim CEO.

Mr Sved is a highly experienced healthcare and life sciences executive. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President and Group President for the Healthcare and Life Sciences division at Ecolab Inc, a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. At Ecolab, he was responsible for driving an ambitious growth strategy for the Life Science and Purolife, its Cleanroom, API and Bioprocessing businesses. Previously, he led the expansion of Ecolab's Endoscopy, Surgical and Infection Prevention businesses – including during the COVID pandemic.

Prior to Ecolab, Mr Sved spent 23 years with General Electric in various roles, including most recently at GE Healthcare, where for six years he was Vice President and General Manager Europe Services.

Anders Hedegaard, Chair of Ellab, commented: "Ellab is at a very exciting point in time as we look to accelerate growth and development of the business. Gergely brings a wealth of relevant experience, and we look forward to working with him as we execute our ambitious growth strategy. We are grateful for Ludvig's contribution to bringing Ellab to where we are today and wish him well in his onwards career."

Gergely Sved, Chief Executive designate, says: "Ellab is a fascinating business that plays a critical role in ensuring integrated compliance solutions, anchored in its customers' most critical operations. It has great products and services, and a highly experienced team, and I am looking forward to working together to help Ellab fulfil its tremendous potential."

About Ellab

Founded in 1949, Ellab supports the life science industry in meeting compliance standards by providing comprehensive validation, monitoring, and calibration products and services that ensure product integrity and quality. Since its acquisition by Novo Holdings in 2023 and The Lundbeck Foundation, Ellab has been expanding its global reach and capabilities to meet the growing needs of the life science sector. With approximately 800 employees, Ellab operates in over 40 countries, offering industry-leading expertise and customer support.

For more information, visit www.ellab.com.