Gerald Group Receives Record Commitments for Revolving Credit Facility

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Group ("the Group"), one of the world's leading global commodity traders focused exclusively on metals and minerals, has announced the sixteenth annual refinancing of its committed unsecured Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"). The new RCF was oversubscribed and closed at US$365 million, an increase of US$135 million to the facility. Several lenders increased their participation in the transaction and seven new banks joined the syndicate, which totals 24 international banks from a diverse geographical base.

"We are very pleased with the exceptionally strong outcome of this year's refinancing, which further enhances our financial flexibility in today's dynamic market environment," stated Patricia Nikolopoulos, Gerald Group's Chief Financial Officer. "We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our banking partners and appreciative of the broader market's response, which together reflect continued confidence in Gerald's strategy, resilience, and long–term growth ambitions", Ms. Nikolopoulos added

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as the sole active coordinator of the syndication, as well as joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, alongside Deutsche Bank, who served as Facility Agent, joint Mandated Lead Arranger, and Bookrunner. UBS Switzerland AG as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC joined as new Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Arab Banking Corporation SA, Arab Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, Banco Do Brasil S.A., Shanghai Branch, Banque de Commerce et de Placements S.A., DBS Bank Ltd, London Branch, and Erste Group Bank AG are Mandated Lead Arrangers. China Merchants Bank (Europe) SA and Nedbank Limited, London Branch joined as new Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Banque Internationale de Commerce - BRED (Suisse) SA, DZ Bank AG, GarantiBank International N.V, Nexent Bank N.V., Société Générale, Paris, Zurich Branch, UniCredit Bank GmbH and Zürcher Kantonalbank are Lead Arrangers. China Citic Bank Corporation Limited, Shanghai Branch, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises – U.B.A.F. joined as a new Lead Arrangers.

Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg SA are pleased to announce their support for the successful refinancing of Gerald Group's US$365 million Revolving Credit Facility: "We are delighted to have closed this facility at an increased amount (US$365 million) compared to the previous year (US$230 million), reflecting the robust fundamentals of Gerald Group's metals business, the strength of our longstanding client relationship, and the excellent collaboration between all parties involved. We are particularly pleased to welcome seven new participants to the syndicate, including First Abu Dhabi PJSC and Abu Dhabi Investment Council, who have joined directly at the Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (BMLA) level. This further underscores the market's confidence in Gerald Group," stated Alexandre LAGUIAN, Coverage Banker, Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA.

For information, visit www.gerald.com.

Gerald Group

Founded in 1962 in the United States, Gerald Group is a leading commodity trader specialising in non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals and critical minerals. Gerald Group offers tailored services and solutions, providing 24/7 global coverage to streamline the logistics, transportation and delivery of metals across the global metals value chain from the mine or smelter to our industrial customers and end-users. Led by Executive Chairman and CEO, Craig Dean, Gerald Group establishes strategic partnerships, makes targeted investments, hedges, markets and conducts structured finance transactions to ensure a sustainable and meaningful role in the global economy. Our integrated network includes trading desks in Stamford – CT, Geneva, Shanghai and Dubai, supported by our dedicated teams and global infrastructure across subsidiaries, joint ventures, affiliates and strategic partnerships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622040/Gerald_Group_Logo.jpg