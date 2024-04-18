GEP'S AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE IN TOPSOE, A GLOBAL LEADER IN CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION TECHNOLOGIES, HELPING TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT AND DRIVE NEW VALUE

Topsoe goes live with GEP SOFTWARE source-to-contract (S2C) across its global business

GEP's Intelligent Category Management (ICM) provides real-time intelligence into all Topsoe's direct and indirect spend to drive value

CLARK, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Topsoe, a forerunner of technologies and solutions to combat climate change, selected, implemented and is using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

Headquartered in Denmark and founded in 1940, Topsoe is a leading global provider of technologies and solutions to produce e-fuels, renewable fuels, and low-carbon fuels and chemicals. With more than USD1,372 million in revenue and 2,800 employees, Topsoe enables its customers to transform renewable energy, biological and other feedstocks into fuels and chemicals for a sustainable world, and for efficient and low-carbon fuel production and clean air.

Topsoe is using GEP SOFTWARE to help transform its entire procurement process, encompassing sourcing and contract management, spend analytics, and supplier management. GEP's Intelligent Category Management (ICM) is enabling Topsoe's category managers to apply should-cost modeling, cost breakdowns and "what if" scenario modeling to identify cost-saving opportunities.

GEP's AI-driven software platform provides a full range of low-code solutions to realize Topsoe's vision by:

Increasing visibility into the entire S2C procurement process, providing better insights to uncover and drive new value

Leveraging strategic sourcing tools to identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate effectively, and build strong supplier relationships

Mitigating risk by enabling comprehensive supplier performance evaluation

Strengthening its procurement operation by automating routine tasks and improving overall efficiency across procurement operations

"We're very proud that Topsoe, with its decades of scientific research and innovation into decarbonization and emission reduction, are using our AI-driven procurement software platform to deliver new value for their stakeholders," explained J.P. Lauer, vice president, Global Delivery, GEP.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

