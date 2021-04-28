GEP SMART's Contract Lifecycle Management Software Solution Named 'Leader' In Three Distinct Analyst Assessments

GEP SMART contract management software is tailor-made to manage a company's vital business information, boost contract visibility and compliance, and mitigate supply chain risk. As both a contract repository and a collaborative, secure authoring and contract management workflow solution, it enables the complete management of contract documents throughout their entire life cycle to ensure companies never miss opportunities to drive greater value with their contracted suppliers and partners. Additionally, GEP SMART's contract management software enables smarter and faster processes through labor-saving innovations such as automatic document creation and obligation tracking, touchless amendments, and AI-based contractual risk mitigation.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "GEP SMART by GEP, an integrated AI-powered CLM platform, offers a complete contract management capability in a single source-to-pay digital environment. GEP SMART achieves remarkable sophistication in delivering scalability and supporting a diverse and complex range of industry-wide use cases. The platform uniquely enables buyers and suppliers to seamlessly collaborate and manage end-to-end contracts through a central repository across their business process." Akshay further adds, "Driven by its comprehensive CLM capabilities, coupled with unique features including competitive guided contracts, AI-based automation & bulk action, extensible intelligent workflow engine, and strong customer value proposition, GEP is positioned as a technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of CLM market."

About The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook research includes detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis. SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading CLM vendors with a global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in various performance parameters on the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing CLM software and solutions. To learn more, visit www.quadrant-solutions.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.



Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499128/GEP___SPARK_Matrix.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.gep.com



SOURCE GEP