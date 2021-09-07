GEP SMART Procurement Software Selected By Husqvarna To Transform Its Sourcing

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Husqvarna, the world's leading producer of forest and garden products and services, selected GEP SMART™, the industry's principal procurement software platform, following the success of a three-month sourcing software solution pilot.

GEP SOFTWARE™ will support Husqvarna in North America to enhance its sourcing process. GEP SMART's sourcing software will provide Husqvarna's North American supply chain organization with a streamlined bid process to help drive greater value for its customers.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and automatic chain-break on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas: chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

SOURCE GEP