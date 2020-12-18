GEP Earns Designation As A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company In 9 Countries: The United States, China, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, Romania And The United Kingdom

- Employees give high marks for GEP's workplace culture, flexibility and support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that it has achieved the Great Place to Work® certification in nine countries: United States, China, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Certification is a significant achievement. It is based on validated feedback from thousands of GEP employees gathered through Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, and confirms most employees have a consistently positive experience. Across the globe, GEP team members gave high marks to the company for flexibility, workplace culture and all the support provided to employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're incredibly proud of all our employees' effort to create a truly beautiful company," said Roopa Gandhi, co-founder and president, GEP. "We founded GEP 20 years ago to be a caring company: caring for each other, caring for our clients and caring for our communities. This certification is recognition of our employees' success at creating an inclusive, innovative, high-performing, globally integrated company dedicated to supporting each other and our communities, as well as our clients."

In addition to GEP's long-standing, comprehensive programs enabling employees to help address four fundamental societal challenges — hunger relief, underserved children's education, female financial independence and the environment — GEP implemented a series of initiatives to support team members' well-being during 2020, including:

Instituted work from home in early March, ensuring each employee had the resources needed to succeed.

Created a COVID-19 resource center providing safety and health resources, with details about how employees can support their families and local communities.

Hosted live monthly business updates with executive leaders and provided a platform to share stories and inspire colleagues to help themselves during such a trying time.

Orchestrated a successful pro bono program with a portal www.gep.com/covid19help/ to connect personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers and manufacturers with front-line health care providers.

To foster greater diversity, equity and inclusion, GEP:

Created GEP Pride, an LGBTQ+ employee resource group, to also help all employees be allies in the workplace, making GEP a more LGBTQ+ affirming workplace.

Created the employee resource group GEP African Ancestry Network to increase representation through recruitment and workplace policies and practices.

Launched a matching donation campaign for employees contributing to five NGOs that support communities of color.

Partnered with Future Foundation for GEP professionals to mentor high school seniors from disadvantaged communities, about their future careers.

Continued to support the company's most active employee resource group, Women@GEP, which is working toward achieving gender parity, which is uncommon in a global technology company.

"We congratulate GEP on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results." Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

