Geothermal Energy Needs a New Narrative--Here's How We Can Change It

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global renewable energy capacity must triple by 2030. To mobilize the geothermal sector, Kristina Hagström Ilievska calls for unity in a new report on geothermal communication.

"We must reshape the narrative using storytelling and visuals to make geothermal appealing and simplify the message," says Kristina.

Geothermal could transform the energy transition, but many people don't know much about it. This realization hit Kristina Hagström Ilievska, CMO at Baseload Capital, when she entered the industry – and she wasn't alone. In a meeting with the department of energy, she was told that the geothermal sector needs to align their message better: It is in the best interest of the industry to act together.

The need for better communication within the geothermal sector spurred Kristina to gather like-minded individuals to organize workshops at multiple industry events from 2022 to 2023. Together, they realized they needed to take action. By engaging several organizations—including Geothermal Rising, the International Geothermal Association, ThinkGeoEnergy, Ormat Technologies, and Baseload Capital—a foundation for continued work and long-term impact was established. The next step is to have 1,000 geothermal ambassadors to sign the document.

"The Declaration of Communication presents the facts from half a decade of work," she explains. "The report explains why we need one united voice and offers clear, actionable steps."

"There is no crowd or competition"

As a global investor, Baseload Capital has financed geothermal power plants from Japan to the United States, driving the industry's expansion. Their mission is to maintain a planet in balance by leading partnerships to scale up the geothermal industry.

"At least ten percent of all electricity needs to be baseload," Kristina explains. "There is no crowd or competition in this race. There could be one hundred more companies working in geothermal, and we could all be successful!"

Describing herself as an incorrigible optimist with a rebellious streak, Kristina is on a mission to change the narrative around geothermal energy. The whole renewable energy sector, as well as important stakeholders, will benefit from an accelerated market in geothermal adding safe and reliable baseload production.

"Everyone is talking about quantum and AI, but no one is talking about the power needed to cool the data servers," Kristina says. "We are currently producing 8,000 gigawatts of electricity, and it needs to be tripled within five years. That means we have to find 16,000 gigawatts—a great opportunity for the geothermal sector."

Learning from other industries

Geothermal is facing the similar branding challenges that solar once did. By studying how solar reshaped public perception—from expensive and impractical to affordable and essential—we can accelerate geothermal's adoption.

"They made an exponential leap from being very expensive to being affordable," Kristina says. "How can we do that for geothermal? There is a lot to learn; from their business models to how they used advocacy and lobbying to get their voices heard."

She emphasizes that this is a global energy issue, not something that the geothermal industry has to do themselves. There are massive learning opportunities by looking at collaborative efforts with other energy sources.

"What could we do if we had better collaboration with solar? What could we do if we could collaborate with fusion? I believe that could be a very exciting narrative."

Collaboration is key to success

The need for an attractive narrative makes you wonder about the origin story of the power of the earth. All eyes on the big island in the Atlantic Ocean, the home of geothermal heating, with its plumes of white steam evaporating in the air.

"Iceland has amazing storytelling when it comes to geothermal," Kristina says. "In parts of Reykjavik, they even use geothermal energy to heat sidewalks and streets, reducing the need for road salt during winter."

She shares the story of Fridheimar, a family-owned business growing tomatoes year-round using geothermal energy—a testament to its everyday impact. Communicating everyday improvements, not only to the investors, but to the end user will be vital moving forward. By signing the Declaration, industry leaders and advocates are asked to help amplify the message, keeping the geothermal sector strong and united.

"We want to create a hub at geothermaldoc.com, where people working with geothermal and communication can access information and get inspired. We're calling on ambassadors worldwide to join this energy revolution!"

