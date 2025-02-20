Geotab, Samsara, and PowerFleet Take the Top Spots in ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial telematics not only enables a range of vehicle efficiency and safety use cases but also acts as a foundation to adopt broader solutions for a diverse range of fleets of different sizes. The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the top ten leading commercial telematics solution providers for fleets, which includes hardware solutions, software solutions, customer base, and services provided in-house or through partnerships.

Market leaders: Geotab, Samsara, PowerFleet, Verizon Connect

Mainstream: Platform Science, Motive, Zonar, Solera

Followers: Gurtam, Ford Pro

"The analysis focused on eleven criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria evaluated the solution providers based on commercial telematics solutions offered: solution options, open platforms, use cases, quality of reporting and analytics, and user experience. The set of criteria under implementation focused on market share, geographical and vertical spread, solution accessibility, go-to-market strategy, integration with existing systems, and time to value," explains Adhish Luitel, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Geotab took the overall lead, benefiting from the Geotab GO devices, asset trackers, and OEM integrations it provides for its growing base of over 4.6 million connected vehicles. Geotab goes beyond traditional fleet telematics and asset tracking offerings with Geotab Marketplace, which has over 430 fleet-focused solutions that come from its network of nearly 350 partners. Samsara placed second due to its highly scalable and powerful Connected Operations Cloud platform and connected workflow capability. In addition, PowerFleet placed third thanks to its comprehensive hardware offerings and the market traction it has been getting since the MiX Telematics merger and Fleet Complete acquisition.

PowerFleet, Verizon Connect, and Motive received high scores on innovation rankings. PowerFleet led the innovation rankings thanks to its extensive Unity platform and the breadth of its cutting-edge hardware solutions, which have helped position it as a leading Artificial IoT (AIoT) player. Motive also ranked high in innovation criteria due to its emphasis on Physical AI and its Integrated Operations Platform, which provides actionable insights through sensors, computer vision, and other data-gathering tools.

Addressing maintenance overheads, fuel and driver management, electrification considerations, and route optimization as the primary pain points for end users highlight the importance of swiftly implementing solutions that deliver immediate value, a crucial factor in vendor ranking. "Verizon Connect is a great example of a vendor successfully deploying its solutions to address key pain points. Its robust go-to-market strategies and continued evolution of its various products and services have helped streamline adoption among end users. In addition, its EV suitability tool, Reveal EV is equipping fleets to make data-driven fleet electrification considerations," Luitel concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Vendors Competitive Ranking. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

