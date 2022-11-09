Geotab Launches Order Now in Europe to Simplify Marketplace Ecosystem

Transparent billing, after sales support and product returns are all available for participating Marketplace solutions

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab®, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation and the world's #1 commercial telematics provider, today announced the availability of "Order Now" for Geotab Marketplace software and hardware solutions.

Order Now is a new and simple way for Geotab customers to order solutions right from the Geotab Marketplace ecosystem. As part of the ongoing expansion and development efforts, third-party hardware solutions will be available through Geotab's Marketplace, making the process easier than ever. Order Now provides seamless ordering, delivery and after-sales support for solutions that are part of the programme, allowing Geotab customers to expand their fleet management solutions at the click of a button. Customers will be able to seamlessly place orders directly from participating Marketplace partners from a single billing system.

Order Now is the latest addition to the Geotab Marketplace suite, a growing ecosystem which offers different partner solutions to help fleet managers increase productivity, improve sustainability, enhance the transition to electric vehicles (EV), decrease fuel costs, and optimise driver safety. By creating a seamless, deeply integrated solution for native user experience, and providing full-customer troubleshooting support to all third-party solutions available in Order Now, it has never been easier to choose the solutions that work best for businesses.

Geotab partners who are integrated into Order Now can easily manage incoming orders for Geotab and Marketplace solutions available on the programme and keep track of all orders within Geotab's MyAdmin. With Geotab managing all inquiries, software, and hardware troubleshooting issues, as well as returns, it makes the process seamless end-to-end.

The objective of Order Now is threefold: first, to maximise the profitability for best-of-breed Marketplace partners that have proven commercial success in their region, and are looking to streamline technical and business processes; second for Marketplace partners to raise awareness of their solution in the Geotab channel; and, third, to address the needs of customers with specific customisation or pricing requirements.

David Savage, Vice President, UK & Ireland, Geotab, says: "By streamlining the online purchasing process Geotab is providing customers with the power of choice. The Geotab Marketplace Ecosystem enables users to have the flexibility to buy exactly what they want, with their orders fulfilled by Geotab partners on Order Now.

"With a single point of billing and 24/7 support provided by Geotab, it is the latest tool in our armory to make buying and selling on the Geotab Marketplace as easy and simple as possible, expanding the range of products and options we provide from participating partners."

Additional terms and conditions apply to those Geotab resellers that wish to participate in the Order Now programme. To learn more about Geotab Marketplace Order Now, visit https://marketplace.geotab.com/

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorised Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com/uk and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

