Geotab expands OEM integration: together with Mobilisights, Geotab extends its Stellantis partnership into Europe

Geotab European fleet customers can now seamlessly integrate vehicle data from various Stellantis brands such as Opel, Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, or Peugeot in MyGeotab.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc, a global market leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Mobilisights , a business unit of the world's leading automotive group and mobility provider Stellantis.

Stellantis, headquartered in the Netherlands, manufactures brands including Opel, Vauxhall, Abarth, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Alfa-Romeo, DS Automobiles, Citroën, and Peugeot, making it a powerhouse of the automotive sector. Mobilisights was set up last year as an independent business unit, fully dedicated to growing the company's data services business.

The partnership with Geotab brings the connected car concept closer to reality. Data from the Stellantis vehicle-embedded telematics system can now easily integrate into the MyGeotab platform. This web-based management software tool helps fleet companies manage vehicles in near-real time. Via this expanded partnership, fleet managers with Stellantis-branded vehicles can now benefit from the seamless combination of Geotab solutions and data from Stellantis-embedded telematic systems*.

"With Mobilisights, we have established a new business unit under the Stellantis umbrella that enables forward-looking, data-based services. We are proud to partner with Geotab, permitting Fleet Managers to optimise their fleet efficiency for 14 automotive brands," says Sebastien Fraysse, Head of Sales EMEA in Mobilisights.

"Thanks to the integration with Geotab, Geotab's fleet customers can now also easily and seamlessly access the telematic data from their Stellantis vehicles without the need for additional hardware or software," he adds.

Modern connected vehicles, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), can analyse a wide range of data points: location, speed, braking and acceleration, to tyre pressure and battery charge monitoring. The new partnership will allow Geotab to build on Mobilisights' extensive data and enhance its offering with deeper insights into fleet performance across all ranges of vehicles.

MyGeotab oversees the health and intricacies of a mixed fleet, using its proven integration and analytics capabilities to deliver the greatest value to fleet managers. Geotab can integrate data not only from different proprietary OEM telematics devices but also from different sources (such as third-party devices or Geotab's own GO9 telematics device) via a multi-functional API (a software interface that supports multiple operations or functionalities within a single system).

Geotab's particular strength in harmonising data from multiple sources, including the unique aspects of electric vehicle operations, underscores its commitment to supporting the transition and management of electric fleets. This will ultimately contribute to more efficient, productive, and sustainable fleet operations.

Specifically, the partnership will deliver the following benefits to users:

Time savings: fleet managers no longer have to switch between different proprietary platforms and manually extract and aggregate data.

fleet managers no longer have to switch between different proprietary platforms and manually extract and aggregate data. No additional hardware: As vehicles are equipped with telematics devices from Stellantis at the point of manufacture, no external devices are needed.

As vehicles are equipped with telematics devices from Stellantis at the point of manufacture, no external devices are needed. No downtime: When using factory-fitted telematics devices, the data can be activated remotely, eliminating downtime and the need to visit the installer's workshop.

When using factory-fitted telematics devices, the data can be activated remotely, eliminating downtime and the need to visit the installer's workshop. Integration of different powertrains: Data from internal combustion engines, hybrid, and electric vehicles is available at a glance.

Data from internal combustion engines, hybrid, and electric vehicles is available at a glance. Rich, near real-time data set : Stellantis native connectivity provides near real-time data, up to every 1 second for some signals.

: Stellantis native connectivity provides near real-time data, up to every 1 second for some signals. Powerful tools: Analyses and reports on various aspects such as fleet activity and driver behaviour, such as harsh acceleration and braking, that impact on road safety.

Analyses and reports on various aspects such as fleet activity and driver behaviour, such as harsh acceleration and braking, that impact on road safety. Future proof: Integration with Geotab's fleet management provides access to the Geotab ecosystem, including its Software Development Kit (SDK), API and the marketplace with third-party hardware and software add-ins.

Christoph Ludewig, Vice President OEM Europe at Geotab, says: "The cooperation with Stellantis, a heavyweight in the automotive industry, is a significant milestone. Our customers will benefit from the efficient and straightforward use of telematics. Advanced data analytics is essential for the future of mobility, including electrification and the integration of autonomous vehicles. This is why partnerships between OEMs and data specialists are so important today and why we continue to expand our ecosystem."

The partnership with Stellantis expands Geotab's growing integration options for embedded telematics across Europe.

*In a first phase, the Mobilisights integration for Geotab will be available in Europe for the leading Stellantis brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Jeep, Lancia, Peugeot, and Opel/Vauxhall.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Mobilisights

Mobilisights is the Stellantis autonomous data company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a 'smarter' world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses.or more information, visit www.mobilisights.com or follow: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobilisights

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/uk , follow @GEOTAB on X and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog .

