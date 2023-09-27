New recognitions from the Stevie® Awards, EcoVadis, and Google Cloud underline Geotab's continued leadership in the telematics industry

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc . ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has been honoured with a number of awards and accolades this past month, in recognition of its efforts in product innovation, sustainability commitments, and continued growth.

These accomplishments have been recognised by the Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, and Google Cloud.

Geotab Celebrates a Trio of Accolades Spanning Innovation, Sustainability and Growth

Geotab Wins Four Stevie® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

Geotab was named the winner of four Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, including the top award in the Company of the Year - Transportation - Large category and Bronze in two new sustainability categories introduced this year for overall leadership and in-product.

As more companies set climate targets and begin reporting on their emissions and fleet sustainability, having access to quality data intelligence is essential. Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions help companies manage their fuel use and emissions, streamline EV adoption, and measure their progress towards their sustainability goals.

Geotab's Green Fleet Dashboard, Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Sustainability Product of the Year category, is a vital tool powered by data that provides a comprehensive tracking system for fuel, emissions and EV usage.

Geotab Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Geotab was named a recipient of a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, the global standard for business sustainability ratings that has rated more than 100,000 companies globally.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis of performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Geotab achieved a higher overall score than the previous year, with a 66th percentile ranking, and has improved in all four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Geotab's biggest sustainability impact is being made through data-driven tools and insights supporting fleets across the globe. The transport sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, representing 28% of emissions in the U.S. and 15% globally. With global transport activity expected to more than double by 2050, this figure could continue to rise without ambitious action.

With a goal to achieve net zero emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040, Geotab is working with its supply chain on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction, aiming to have its top 10 suppliers (by spend) make public commitments to GHG reduction.

Geotab wins Google Cloud Cross Customer Award 2023

Finally, Geotab has been named a Google Cloud Customer Award Winner within the Communications and Service Providers Industry. Geotab's accomplishments in collaboration with Google Cloud showcase a transformational approach in using data and analytics solutions to improve efficiency, and sustainability in the transportation industry.

This is the third consecutive year Geotab has been recognised as a Cross-Customer winner for its ability to drive innovation and develop solutions and tools for the sustainable fleets of today and tomorrow with Google Cloud. Recognition for this award stems from Geotab's ability to provide AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking and performance assessments while simultaneously allowing our customers to optimise, streamline and scale their fleet's data, supported by Google solutions.

Geotab and Google Cloud have also recently launched a new video series titled 'Sustainability On Board – The Power of Data Insights', which explores the role of data in driving sustainability forward. The combination of Geotab's platform, harnessing the power of data and insights to advance sustainable transportation, with Google Cloud's sustainable infrastructure, culminates in a sophisticated solution focused on meeting the climate and ESG ambitions of customers.

In addition, Geotab's comprehensive suite of green technology, which includes the Green Fleet Dashboard, fuel management solutions, and tools to support EV adoption and management, are further supported by Google solutions, and allow customers to make progress toward their sustainability goals.

"We're thrilled and honoured to have received these accolades in recognition of our continued efforts driving forward innovation and sustainability," said David Savage, Vice President, UK & Ireland of Geotab. "As the transportation sector continues to strive towards its decarbonisation goals, we're constantly looking to support our customers in this endeavour through innovation. These recognitions underscore our belief that we're on the right track, and we're thrilled to be leading the charge in achieving this goal."

As the world-leading commercial telematics platform, connecting to 3.7 million vehicles, Geotab is helping accelerate and scale decarbonisation in the transportation industry by providing insights to help fleets assess their environmental impact and adopt sustainable fleet practices, reduce emissions, streamline electrification and optimise EV operations—and make progress on their sustainability journey.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics - vehicle and asset tracking - solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/uk, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Tony Brown, Communications Manager - Europe, pr@geotab.com

Photo - https:// mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223182/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_Celebrates_a_Trio_of_Accolades_Spanning_Innov.jpg

SOURCE Geotab Inc.