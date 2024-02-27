Geotab attends MWC Barcelona as part of Ontario's delegation showcasing telecommunications innovation

Geotab exhibiting at the Canada Ontario Pavilion located in Hall 7 (Stand 7G61)

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc . ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced it is attending MWC Barcelona—the world's largest connectivity event—as part of the province of Ontario's delegation to the show.between 26-29 February.

Geotab is exhibiting together with the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, representing Ontario's rich history of telecom innovation—starting from the invention of the traditional telephone in Brantford, Ontario in 1874 by Alexander Graham Bell, right up to the modern day, as the birthplace for the smartphone.

Geotab has a rich Ontarian history spanning more than 20 years, since its founding in Oakville in 2000. Today, the company comprises over 2,000 employees across 12 offices around the world—and most recently crossed a landmark milestone surpassing 4 million subscriptions globally.

Today, Geotab is a telematics industry leader known for its technical prowess in connected vehicle solutions, backed by one of the largest teams of data scientists and engineers in the sector, and a platform that processes over 75 billion data points daily.

Just this month, Geotab unveiled Geotab Ace—the first fully integrated trusted generative AI copilot in the industry—that can provide fleet customers with powerful, customised and trustworthy insights about their vehicles simply by asking a question.

As a result of its commitment to driving innovation in the transportation sector for more than two decades—and in light of its proud Canadian heritage—Geotab has been honoured with a number of awards and accolades across the past two-to-three years including "Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures", "Canada's Best Managed Companies", "Technology Fast 50™ laureate", and "Award for Excellence in Innovation and Technological Advancement."

"We're thrilled to be returning to MWC Barcelona, together with a delegation of our fellow Ontarians and industry innovators," said Edward Kulperger, senior VP, Europe at Geotab. "Oakville, Ontario has been Geotab's headquarters for more than 20 years, and still is today—and we're hugely proud to call it home.

"Our history may be as a telematics provider, but today it lends itself to so much more. We are one of the largest data consumers in the world - generating more than 75 billion data points every day - and that provides us with a huge source of information. Our data intelligence is helping our ecosystem understand the movement of goods and people safely and sustainably through our communities."

At this year's MWC Barcelona, Geotab is showcasing its latest connected vehicle solutions and continuing to drive forward sustainable and innovative telematics solutions worldwide. Geotab is exhibiting at the Canada Ontario Pavilion (Stand 7G61) located in Hall 7.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/uk, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.