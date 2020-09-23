Geotab and Verizon Hold Lead Again in ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking

OYSTER BAY, New York, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential commercial telematics serve as a foundation for the adoption of more sophisticated solutions to enhance the safety, cost savings, and performance of fleets from Small and Medium Business (SMBs) to Enterprise. The industry is embracing tech from OEM-installed hardware to prognostics, dynamic routing, driver monitoring, and systems integration. In its recent Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking, global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research, has found that Geotab and Verizon lead in overall rankings for the top global commercial telematics providers.

Using ABI Research's proven, unbiased innovation/implantation criteria framework, the Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking analyzed and ranked 11 suppliers: Arvento, Geotab, Gurtam, G7, MiX Telematics, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Webfleet Solutions (formerly TomTom Telematics), Verizon, and Zonar.

"The commercial telematics industry has experienced further consolidation and the need for significant capital to fund rapid innovation, thus fewer companies are competing head to head; with only two providers winning at least two million subscribers and another five with at least one million subscribers, " says Susan Beardslee, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Overall, Geotab comes out on top and leads in implementation. With a market share with 2.1 million commercial fleet subscribers, Geotab's marketplace is open to the largest, and most diverse industry partners, expanding their connections through OEMs. Their redesigned GO9 is secured through authentication, encryption, and message integrity verification.

Verizon was ranked first for innovation as well as second overall. The firm's recent integrated video solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to classify incidents and analyzes user ratings to improve accuracy. Trimble came in third overall with broad vertical segment solutions and significant market share. Omnitracs, Zonar, and MiX Telematics followed as leaders, all with robust platforms, but less market share.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking report. This report is part of the company's Freight Transportation and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

