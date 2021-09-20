Geosynthetics Market Size to Reach USD 14.57 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Continual construction and expansion of road and railway networks in various countries across the globe, rapid urbanization in developing countries, as well as increasing usage of geosynthetics in such projects are key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Geosynthetics are widely utilized for filtration in road construction work in developed countries. Geosynthetics are currently also being used more extensively for erosion control, roadside draining, and soil stability beneath retaining walls. Sustained developments in both buildings and non-building construction activities and projects is also expected to continue to boost demand for geosynthetics in non-transportation construction activities since these can lower the cost of maintenance and extend the lifespan of facilities.

Restraints:

Cost and availability of raw materials are crucial factors that influence the price of geosynthetic products. Majority of geosynthetic raw materials including polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are vulnerable to crude oil price volatility. Cost of raw materials used in the production of geosynthetics is directly affected by the price of crude oil, which is expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/820

Growth Projections:

The global geosynthetics market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% and market size to increase from USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.57 Billion in 2028. Robust market revenue growth is attributable to increased infrastructure investments and societal concerns about waste management enhancements and deployment of more effective materials and solutions. Increasing global population and rapid urbanization are also key factors expected to propel market growth further over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global construction sector has been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with projects getting halted owing to lockdowns, resulting in a lack of workforce, limited availability of raw materials, supply disruptions, and temporary closures of construction projects. Businesses have reported a decline in demand for newer workspaces, stores, and other facilities, resulting in a revenue reduction. The construction industry in the United States was significantly affected by a shortage of raw materials, since imports from other countries, including China, were limited as a result of the pandemic.

Current Trends and Innovations:

As mining firms continue to realize the economical and technological benefits of using geosynthetics, usage of geosynthetics in mining operations continues to rise as more contractors shift to deploying this solution in various countries each year. Highly efficient barriers, space-saving, and stronger access roads have been made possible by deploying geosynthetics solutions. Increasing usage of geosynthetics in mining operations is expected to continue to boost market growth in the near future.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/820

Geographical Outlook:

Europe is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period as a result of rising awareness about environmentally friendly construction. Infrastructural development in Europe is expected to be boosted by rising demand for more affordable homes, increasing housing projects, and need for expansion into urban areas. The need for infrastructure improvements has increased as environmental considerations and awareness of increasing carbon emissions have grown significantly in the recent past. Governments in various countries have taken steps to support green construction, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in Europe.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies operating in the market include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group

In April 2021 , Solmax International Inc. announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art production capabilities at its geosynthetics factory in Rechlin, Germany , to manufacture Interlock polyethylene, PolyLock, as well as extruded LL/HDPE concrete embedment strips that enable engineers and technicians to safely and reliably place and attach Solmax geomembranes to wet concrete.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geosynthetics-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geogrids



Geotextiles



Geonets



Geomembranes



Geofoam



Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene



Polypropylene



Polyester



PVC



Others

Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Separation



Filtration



Drainage



Reinforcement



Protection (Cushion)



Barrier/Containment



Erosion Control

Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Management



Waste Management



Civil Construction



Transportation Infrastructure



Others

Avail Limited Time Discount on Geosynthetics Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/820

Regional Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. U.K. d. e. f. BENELUX g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global insulating glass window market size reached USD 12.65 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by major initiatives and activities in the construction industry in developing countries.

The global Arms & Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 24.30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 35.63 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The global Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 19.65 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 28.81 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The global Light Weapons Market size was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.39 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. Increase in terrorist activities and cross-border security threats and gun violence, as well as burglaries and house break-in incidences are some key factors market revenue growth.

The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market size was valued at USD 15.24 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 25.12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The industrial control systems security market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the growing use of IoT and industrial automation technologies

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-geosynthetics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research