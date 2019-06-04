Geoswift to Expand Acceptance Globally for Discover Global Network

Whether customers wish to shop online or in brick and mortar stores or pay for travel expenses, this new relationship with Discover is another step forward for Geoswift's mission of providing the best cross-border frictionless payment solutions.

"Geoswift specializes in cross-border payments in and out of China, and by becoming an acquirer of Discover Global Network cards, our clients will benefit from the acceptance of these new cards," said Raymond Qu, founder and CEO of Geoswift. "This relationship is another innovative way that Geoswift is helping to make cross-border funds travel even faster, cheaper, smarter and safer."

"Partnering with leading companies like Geoswift is part of Discover's strategy to continue growing our global acceptance and providing our customers with more places for them to use their cards," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover.

Discover Global Network has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts who have a deep understanding of the finance industry, technology, and global and China monetary policies. Geoswift customises one-stop, cross-border payment solutions to and from China to achieve growth for its clients, which include the world's leading e-commerce companies, prestigious universities, and some of the largest brands in the travel industry.

Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America, and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also runs a number of currency exchange stores throughout China.

Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with teams spread across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions.

Geoswift Cards Services secured the Stored Value Facilities Licence (SVF00015) from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019. For more information, please visit www.geoswift.com or send your queries to info@geoswift.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

SOURCE Geoswift