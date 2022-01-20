Geospatial Analytics Industry to Reach $209.47 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for AI-based GIS solutions, demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning, and increase in usage of satellite monitoring drive the growth of the global geospatial analytics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Geospatial Analytics Industry by Component (solution and services), solution (geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others), Collection Method (Geographic Information System, Satellites, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Others) Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Size Enterprise), and Type, (Surface & Field Analytics, Network & Location Analytics, Geovisualization, And Others) Industry Vertical (Mining And Manufacturing, Government, Environmental Monitoring, Defence And Security, Engineering And Construction, Insurance, Automotive And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global geospatial analytics industry generated $60.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $209.47 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand for AI-based GIS solutions, demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning, and increase in usage of satellite monitoring drive the growth of the global geospatial analytics market. However, high cost of GIS solutions and lack of comprehensive government policies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS and development of 4D GIS software create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 480 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306

Covid-19 Scenario

The demand for geospatial analytics increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as high-quality geospatial data models assist in tackling the pandemic situation by effectively offering information in terms of risk factors, setting specific characterization of disease transmission, and forecasting the pathogen & viral prevalence.

Furthermore, various governmental bodies are adopting geospatial analytics to gain real-time scenario in terms of tracking the spread of the coronavirus and availing accurate and constant updating of infected patients. In Tunisia , the Ministry of Public Health developed a geo-referenced database of hospital bed capacity, necessary medical equipment, and corresponding medical staff.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the geospatial analytics market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4306

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global geospatial analytics industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of geospatial analytics solutions among enterprises to avail strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong customer retention over their competitors. Moreover, these solutions save time and money, leverage existing data investments, and improve image analysis capabilities with installation of a software application. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective coordination between software provider companies and users of geospatial analytics software by offering services such as implementation, training, consulting services, and managed services.

The mining and manufacturing segment to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the mining and manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to around one-fifth of the global geospatial analytics market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in use of digital technology such as geographical information system to monitor mining operations and sites. However, the environmental monitoring segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in environment monitoring concerns with rise in levels of global warming.

North America to maintain its highest contribution by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue with around two-fifths of the global geospatial analytics industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2030. This is attributed to surge in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the field service and inventory management that drive organizations to invest heavily in geospatial analytics to achieve sustained growth and improve productivity.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306

Leading Market Players

Alteryx, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

ESRI

Furgo NV

General Electric

Hexagon AB

Google, Inc.

MDA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble, Inc.

TOMTOM International, Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Expected to Reach $10.76 Billion by 2030

Satellite Internet Market Expected to Reach $18.59 Billion by 2030

Telecom Analytics Market Expected to Reach $9.89 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research