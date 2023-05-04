George Clinical Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Competitive Differentiation and Leadership in Strategy Execution in the Asia Pacific region

George Clinical cares for its employees, enables business continuity, and builds on its expertise, giving it a competitive industry advantage.

SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan studied the contract research organization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes George Clinical with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. George Clinical is a global CRO with world class expertise in Kidney research, Oncology and Neurology and remains fully committed to growing their strong presence in Asia-Pacific which is where the company has its roots. It operates on the central tenet that its success depends on customer satisfaction, so it provides a human touch to its projects. A sustainable skilled workforce inherently ensures quality outcomes for clients and patients. High employee retention rates also result in new hires through current employee referrals and, more importantly, lower project downtime risks, reducing potential costs from replacing and training new hires. Unlike larger contract research organizations (CROs), the company promotes a healthy work-life balance for its employees where they do not operate like machines when executing a trial.

2023 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

George Clinical upholds its agility and responsiveness towards clients with nearly 500 employees, making it more flexible, adaptable, and faster than competitors with more employees. The company stands out in the industry as it works hard to deliver high-quality scientific services while identifying solutions for big biopharma. It meets with clients to assess their needs and develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution, establishing ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships. It links the science of an academic research organization (ARO) with a CRO's global operational processes to meet standard operating procedures.

Azza Fazar, Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst, observed, "George Clinical combines its connections with AROs and scientific expertise to find suitable sites and investigator networks, a unique competitive differentiator. The company facilitates faster patient-centric recruitment for its clients by bringing the best of both worlds."

George Clinical works closely with customers during the pre- and post-purchase journey, offering support and guidance to achieve clinical trial excellence within specific therapeutic areas. It excels in creating brand awareness fueled by its exceptional operational strategies and customer-centric design, thus, achieving more leads. Its sterling reputation and customer-centric framework have led to its coveted preferred partner status. Additionally, it established a central monitoring team in India for cost-effectiveness, enabling it to monitor and prove the effectiveness of clinical trial trends across countries. With its long-standing GKPTN network access to a range of chronic kidney disease patients, client-focused oncology trial strategies and geographies, and best practice implementation, it outpaces competitors to lead the APAC CRO sector.

"George Clinical provides a human touch to its projects, ensuring quality outcomes for clients and patients. It develops and implements its growth strategies with customers in mind, solidifying its reputation in the sector," noted Umesh Lal, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst. With its strong overall performance, George Clinical earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 APAC Competitive Leadership Award in the contract research organization industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high sector acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry experts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

