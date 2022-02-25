Geographic Solutions Expands Internationally

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, the leading U.S. provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, career exploration, and labor market information, has expanded its business activities internationally to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America regions.

To assist with its international expansion, the company has hired Mauritz Plenby as an International Business Development and Partnership Executive. Most recently, Plenby served as the Vice President of Partnerships for the HM British Embassy in Miami. In this role, he was responsible for developing investment projects in technology, media, and sports between the United Kingdom and the United States. He has also worked in compliance for large U.S.-based companies with international operations as well as a consultant for one of the Big Four accounting firms where he was responsible for assisting clients with adhering to government regulations.

"This expansion is a reflection of the evolution of our company and our ability to take on this growth," said Paul Toomey, Geographic Solutions President who is originally from the United Kingdom. "We have adapted our systems to support international customers and are, for example, managing job data from various countries. So, this is a nice bridge to help connect the U.S. workforce with the international workforce community."

Over the past 30 years, Geographic Solutions has established itself as an innovative, best-in-class software systems developer – amassing a solid and sophisticated clientele of governments, universities, labor and economic researchers. The company specializes in developing and maintaining online software for workforce development, economic development, education, corrections, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits.

"I am passionate about listening and understanding how we can help solve the needs of clients across the globe," Plenby noted. "The industry-leading software solutions offered by Geographic Solutions presented an enticing opportunity to partner with both government and private industry in various international regions to enhance efficiency and positively impact job seekers, students, local and national economies."

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market information, human services, corrections, education, employment, and training. The company has developed state-of-the-art software solutions which are available to more than 75% of the job seekers in the United States and outlying territories. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com or call 727-786-7955.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749224/GeoSol_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Geographic Solutions