Geo-data Specialist, Fugro, Selects Wolters Kluwer Flexible CCH Tagetik Global Expert Solution to Help Them Deliver on Strategic Planning and Data Aspirations

Fugro chooses the cloud global expert solution, CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA, after thorough competitive evaluation. Financial planning and data analytics capabilities along with less reliance on IT prove decisive

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugro, a leading Geo-data specialist has selected Wolters Kluwer's CCH Tagetik solution to replace their former financial consolidation system.

Fugro selected CCH Tagetik, powered by SAP HANA, against competition from two other software providers. Fugro was seeking the flexibility to address strategic aims mainly in financial planning and data analytics including predictive analytics.

Headquartered in The Netherlands, Fugro unlocks insights from Geo-data about factors such as topography, soil composition and environmental conditions which affect structures, to help clients build and operate their assets safely and sustainably onshore and offshore. It has more than 10,000 employees in 65 countries.

Fugro will use CCH Tagetik for annual reporting; budget modeling; consolidation of budget data; statutory and management consolidation and reporting; forecasting (including monthly forecasts); calculation for IFRS16 requirements. Documental disclosures will be handled with the embedded Collaborative Office.

Fugro also had a very positive experience using CCH Tagetik for its IFRS16 process implemented in 2018 in partnership with Satriun.

"During an intensive proof of concept, Fugro was impressed by the unified platform we offer for statutory and management consolidation, operational and financial planning, and our solution for regulatory requirements, all enhanced by the Collaborative Office," says Fabrizio Tocchini, Managing Director at Wolters Kluwer, CCH Tagetik Benelux & Tagetik Nordic. "Capabilities such as the standard functionality of CCH Tagetik without the need for scripting or programming proved very attractive. Based on previous experience Fugro wanted to avoid a solution which relied on internal IT support for functionality."

