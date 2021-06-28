Genuity Science Awarded Designation as a 10x Genomics Certified Service Provider in Single Cell Immune Profiling

To Support Global BioPharma Companies Leveraging Robust Single-Cell Technologies for Accelerated and Improved Drug Development

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuity Science , a genomics data, analytics and insights organization, today announced its participation with leading life science technology company, 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) through 10x Genomics' Certified Service Provider (CSP) program. Designated as a 10x CSP, Genuity Science will support global biopharma customers seeking to leverage 10x's robust single-cell technologies in support of biomarker discovery and insight generation to ultimately power new therapeutic discoveries and accelerate drug development.

Genuity Science's CAP-accredited laboratory located in Dublin, Ireland, is one of three European organizations to have been extended this unique designation for Single Cell Immune Profiling – a process which is highly specialized and complex and also, increasingly, in high demand by researchers across the world.

10x Genomics single cell assays have been adopted in all of the top 100 global research institutions and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. 10x Genomics has enabled discoveries across oncology, immunology and neuroscience and has been cited in over 2,500 research papers. Genuity Science became certified as a 10x CSP for Single Cell Immune Profiling by meeting a high standard of technical and service requirements that will be reviewed annually.

"We are pleased to have Genuity Science on board and their strong collaboration with biopharma," said Brad Crutchfield, Chief Commercial Officer at 10x Genomics. "Our CSP program now totals over 30 partner companies and institutions, and is a key element of our focus on continued customer success."

"Our CSP program has grown significantly over the past year with more than 30 companies," said Brad Crutchfield, Chief Commercial Officer at 10x Genomics. "We are pleased to have Genuity Science on board and welcome a strong collaboration with them in the Biopharma area."

Employing Single Cell Immune Profiling, Genuity Science supports 10x's biopharma partners in their analysis of full-length paired B-cell or T-cell receptors. In addition, Genuity Science will conduct its own research applying its unique, biologically-validated AI approaches in combination with single-cell methods to create in silico predictions of disease causality that are validated in vitro and in vivo.

"As a part of the 10x Genomics CSP program, we can provide our partners with transformative insights that can significantly increase understanding of human disease and accelerate therapeutic development," commented Jeff Gulcher, Chief Scientific Officer at Genuity Science.

About Genuity Science

Genuity Science is a biotechnology company using world-leading genomics and machine learning to map the causal biology of disease and accelerate the development of better medicine. Our unique hybrid platform enables us and our partners to go from data to insights to impact with unrivaled power and efficiency, generating, validating and applying insights on virtually any disease to create novel drugs, diagnostics and tools for clinical care. Our capabilities span deeply phenotyped population genomics cohorts, CAP-certified sequencing and comprehensive omics, world-renowned bioinformatics, and pioneering, validated and peer-reviewed AI/ML. Through our offices in Boston, Dublin and Reykjavik we put this platform to work for our global biopharma and life sciences partners and the patients they serve. To learn more, visit us on the web at www.genuitysci.com.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.

Related Links

https://genuitysci.com/



SOURCE Genuity Science