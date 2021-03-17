GenScript and G42 Healthcare announce collaboration to provide innovative solutions to fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Singapore, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world leading biotechnology company, and G42 Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology company, based in the UAE, today announced they have signed an agreement to explore comprehensive solutions to fight COVID-19. The collaboration includes the distribution of the GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit across 24 geographies in the MENA region to assess vaccine effectiveness.

The GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit detects neutralizing antibodies in individuals without the use of the live virus. The conventional method of measuring neutralizing antibodies in patient samples requires the use of live cells and a high biosafety level environment (BSL3). Obtaining results also takes multiple days. In contrast, the cPass™ kit utilizes pure proteins and can be performed in most standard laboratories with a short turnaround time (~1hr). Neutralizing antibodies represent the first line of defense against SARS CoV-2 infection by blocking the virus from binding to the host cells, thus inhibiting viral propagation. The cPass™ test may be an essential tool for the detection of the neutralizing (virus blocking) antibody response at post-vaccination to understand the robustness, efficacy, and longevity of the immune response.

The cPass™ kit is the only U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorized serology test for neutralizing antibodies from recent and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. The kit is also CE marked (Europe) and has received HSA provisional approval (Singapore), ANVISA in Brazil, ANMAT in Argentina and has recently received clearance from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE as a medical device.

"We are glad to be working with G42 Healthcare and contribute to the development of innovative solutions to help the people of the UAE and beyond. With this collaboration, we will join forces to serve the local community with our expertise and resources. Our company remains committed to supporting the healthcare community in combatting COVID-19 infections, with a broad portfolio of research and development tools and diagnostics, including the novel cPass kit." said Johnson Wang, Asia Pacific President of GenScript.

Using advanced AI techniques and vast computing resources in majority of its nationwide healthcare initiatives, G42 Healthcare is at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19, researching vaccines and drug therapies, establishing a mass detection facility with Biogenix Labs, mapping trends in the outbreak including virus mutations and helping in future proofing the health of nations. As one of the leading technologically advanced laboratories, Biogenix Labs is the first laboratory to achieve ISO15189 accreditation granted by the Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS) for COVID RT PCR and COVID antibodies (IgG & IgM).

Mr. Ashish Koshy, CEO, G42 Healthcare, said, "Our mission is to provide the definitive, comprehensive and most technologically advanced healthcare solutions in the GCC region. Our collaboration with GenScript comes at a time when countries have successfully rolled out national vaccination programs and laboratories can now benefit from rapid detection of the antibodies, thus supporting the healthcare ecosystem. Our commitment is to uphold patient health and reinforce our credentials as a trail-blazer in healthcare transformation for the good of all humanity."

GenScript's mission is "Make the Human and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology", which syncs in tandem G42 Healthcare's unique position as a market leader in holistic and scalable healthtech solutions with a growing presence across MENA. GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit other than promising fast turnaround of an hour, can be done at high throughput, with higher sensitivity and speciﬁcity to neutralizing antibodies because of being independent of isotype and virus species.

More information here: https://www.genscript.com/covid-19-detection-distributors.html.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

For more information visit http://www.genscript.com.

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a leading health technology company, is committed to developing a world-class, sustainable healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond. At the forefront in the battle against COVID-19, G42 Healthcare uses its advanced AI techniques and vast computing resources to accelerate the detection of COVID-19, conduct research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and map trends in the outbreak including virus mutations. The company was responsible was conducting the world's first phase III clinical trial of inactivated vaccines across the Pan Arab region with over 43,000 volunteers participating from over 125 nationalities.

For further information on G42 visit www.g42.ai .

