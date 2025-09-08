Genpact Marks Next Phase as Advanced Technology Company with Global Rebrand

Brand essence, 'on it,' reflects Genpact's strength to transform at scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an advanced technology services and solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, today announced a global rebrand that reflects its recent strategic pivot. The global rebrand was celebrated by members of Genpact's leadership team ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, symbolizing a new chapter for the Company and its clients.

"The move to agentic-driven solutions fundamentally reimagines how business gets done," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. "We've built something truly differentiated: a company where process intelligence and artificial intelligence work as one."

In late June, at the Company's 2025 Investor Day, Genpact unveiled GenpactNext—its updated growth model and strategic framework in support of its pivot to advanced technologies. Genpact is creating agentic AI solutions that orchestrate complex business processes autonomously. These solutions enable client operations to be faster and more responsive.

Today, the Company takes another step in this transformation with the launch of a new tagline – 'on it.'

"'On it' is the essence of who we are and what we do," said Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Genpact. "Culture is Genpact's greatest competitive advantage - we don't merely respond to change, we bring it – creating exponential value for our clients and employees. In a world that moves fast, we move faster. Simply put, Genpact is 'on it.'"

