Genomics Market Size Worth USD 84.57 billion by 2031| Global Genomics Industry Updates, Leading Players, Share, Size, Future Growth, Business Statistics Insights and Industry Expansion Strategies, by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled " Genomics Market by Products and Services, Technology, Application and End Users" Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Genomics Market is expected to clock US$ ~84.57 billion by 2031 owing to increasing genomic research studies as well as rising government funding.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global genomics market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina, Inc

Qiagen, Bayer AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cytiva

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Growth Engines

Continuous advancements and innovations in the genomics technologies have played a key role in boosting the growth of the market.

In the recent years, start-up genomic companies that provide editing and sequencing services have emerged in the market.

For instance, in September 2020 , Graphite Bio, Bay Area-based gene editing company was launched with $45 million in Series A financing by Versant Ventures. The company is focused on using gene editing methods to correct defective genes through high-efficiency site-specific integration of new genetic sequences.

, Graphite Bio, Bay Area-based gene editing company was launched with in Series A financing by Versant Ventures. The company is focused on using gene editing methods to correct defective genes through high-efficiency site-specific integration of new genetic sequences. Similarly, in July 2020 , a Flagship Pioneering (biotech company) formed a start-up firm, namely, Tessera Therapeutics, Inc. This company is focused on pioneering Gene Writing. Gene writing is a novel technique that writes therapeutic messages into the genome in order to treat diseases at their source. Establishment of new companies focusing on novel genomics research will provide high growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The global genomics market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Products & Services, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Products & Services Segmentation'

Based on products and services, the genomics market has been segmented into systems & software's, consumables, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for early disease diagnostics along with increasing use of PCR and NGS technologies in disease diagnostic. Moreover, increasing number of genomics services providing start-ups are also anticipated to contribute to the segmental growth.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, global genomics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest market share in the global genomics market in 2020. Rising research activities coupled with rising public and private funding for research studies are playing a crucial role in propelling the market growth in this region. Moreover, new product launches and increasing initiatives by companies in the region for the development of advanced systems are also contributing to the growth of genomics market. For instance, in July 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems. These systems are next generation systems of the company's previously existing CFX Real-Time PCR Systems. These are used for research & genomic testing, infectious disease testing, and pathogen detection.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GENOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES Systems & Software Consumables Services

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports