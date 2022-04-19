Genomics Market Size To Reach USD 128.75 Billion In 2030 Due To Market For Genomics Is Being Driven By Growth Of Genetic Applications And The Decline In The Cost Of Sequencing, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 128.75 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing development of new products and unique technologies including Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing is driving market revenue growth. Nanopore sequencing helps to analyze Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) and Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) fragments in real-time at a reasonable cost, which is contributing to market revenue growth.

The global market is experiencing rapid revenue growth because of the increasing amount of research being conducted on cancer and cancer therapy, as well as the growing need for simple and rapid clinical diagnosis, and increased investment in R&D of the same by government organizations and biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, several industry players are making significant investments in the development of more sophisticated, cost-effective, and portable sequencing technologies, which is driving growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2975

However, genomics technology adoption and associated research are hindered by high expense of the equipment needed to undertake these studies. Many emerging countries are still unfamiliar with this technology, which is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Consumable segment accounted for significant revenue share in global genomics market in 2021 as consumables are commonly used in genomics systems. Their use will increase as the number of genetic tests done worldwide grows. This is driving growth of the segment.

Diagnostic segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) technology in clinical diagnostics and expansion of direct-to-consumer genetic screening. Furthermore, the growing number of nutrigenomics service providers that supply diet planning for medical conditions based on the patients' unique genes is driving the diagnostic segment's growth.

Hospital/clinics segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This is because genomics plays an important role in hospitals. The genomics data can give critical insights into the patient's medical status such as personal genome sequences, which is expected to be obtained at birth, will become an important part of a patient's Electronic Health Record (EHR), where all this information will be combined with other clinical and environmental data and used over the course of the person's life. Clinicians and patients can then look up the sequence to make sure they're giving the right treatments, figuring out which diseases an individual is more likely suffer from and which drugs aren't good for them, and figuring out what to do to manage, prevent, or treat the disease.

Genomics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Major factors driving the North American market include the availability of funds provided by both the government and companies researching molecular biology. In pharmaceutical companies, genomics is widely used to produce high-class drugs such as IVT (in-vitro transcribed) mRNA. In addition, many key firms deliver effective genomics solutions in this region. Presence of notable companies in the industry, such as Qiagen, Roche Diagnostic, Illumina, Inc., and Agilent Technology, are also driving the market growth in the region.

accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Major factors driving the North American market include the availability of funds provided by both the government and companies researching molecular biology. In pharmaceutical companies, genomics is widely used to produce high-class drugs such as IVT (in-vitro transcribed) mRNA. In addition, many key firms deliver effective genomics solutions in this region. Presence of notable companies in the industry, such as Qiagen, Roche Diagnostic, Illumina, Inc., and Agilent Technology, are also driving the market growth in the region. Some major companies in the global market report include Illumina, Inc., 10X Genomics, GenScript, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

In October 2021 , Roche and its subsidiary Foundation Medicine launched the "AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit. It is a NGS technique for the full genomic profiling of solid tumors derived on Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. This kit supplements Roche and Foundation Medicine's existing offerings and allows laboratories to conduct in-house cancer research.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/genomics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global genomics market based on deliverable type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Deliverable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Product

Instruments/systems/software



Consumables & Reagents

Service

NGS- based Service



Core Genomic Service



Computational Service



Biomarker Translational Service



Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Next-generation Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostic

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital & Clinics

Research Centers & Academic

Other End-use

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2975

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2975

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2019–2021) and forecast (2022–2030) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2019 and 2030.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

urinary Catheters Market size is expected to reach USD 3.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and urinary incontinence among women, increasing rate of obesity, and increasing geriatric population globally are some factors driving market revenue growth.

insulin Syringes Market size was USD 1.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increase in the number of diabetes patients globally and adoption of unhealthy lifestyles are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

lidocaine Market was valued at USD 682.22 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,137.31 Million by the year 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8 %. The growth can be mainly associated with incidences of various minimally invasive surgical procedures, periodontal diseases, inclination toward preventive healthcare, incidences of cosmetic procedures, incidences of painful disorders, and growing applications in anti-itching and pain relief drugs associated with minor cuts, insect bites, skin scrapes, burns, and eczema.

colchicine Market size was USD 1,232.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing incidences of gout across the globe and increasing prevalence of other related diseases such as Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF) and arthritis.

medical Foods Market size was USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increase in global geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, and swallowing difficulties, is creating demand for special dietary management, which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

air Ambulance Service Market size was USD 5.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of trauma, stroke, and heart attack is expected to drive demand for air medical services.

surgical Masks Market size is expected to reach USD 10.30 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about wearing surgical masks created through social media, increasing number of surgical procedures being performed, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, and the requirement of managing Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) effectively are some major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-genomics-market

Read Featured Blogs by Reports and Data:

Top 10 Key Players in Antimicrobial Additives Market with Innovative Additive Solutions

Top 10 Crane Manufacturers in the World with Innovative Technology Solutions

Top 10 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Manufacturers with Innovative Adhesive Solutions

Top 10 Smart Polymers Manufacturing Companies In The World

Top 10 best car bumper companies in the world with novel safety solutions

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data