Genomics launches Mystra: the world's first and original AI-enabled human genetics platform, now available to transform drug target discovery and clinical development

The Mystra platform, developed over 10 years, offers biopharma partners proven analytical power to turn months of R&D into minutes, dramatically increasing the availability of quality genetic insights and, therefore, the probability of honing in on successful drug candidates

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics , a science-led techbio company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to accelerate drug discovery and development, has today announced the launch of Mystra , the world's original AI-enabled human genetics platform designed to supercharge drug target discovery and validation. The platform was officially announced during a Genomics presentation at the American Society of Human Genetics 2025 in Boston.

The pharmaceutical industry faces a significant research and development (R&D) productivity crisis, with the failure rate for drug candidates in clinical trials soaring to 95%. This rate pushes the average cost of bringing a new medicine to market beyond $2.3 billion, leading to unsustainable pricing and restricted patient access to life-saving treatments. Genomics is addressing this challenge by equipping researchers with a powerful solution built on the fact that targets with human genetic support are 2.6 times more likely to succeed in clinical trials.

Over the last 10 years, Genomics has ingested, harmonized, and quality-controlled what is now the world's largest and most diverse human genotype-phenotype database. The new platform builds on and augments these datasets, providing extensive, powerful insights into human biology, with relevant information for drug development and critical insights into disease mechanisms supported by evidence from studies of genetic variation. Enabled by proprietary AI and advanced algorithms, Genomics' Foundational Data Collection encompasses over 20,000 genome-wide associated studies (GWAS) and trillions of rows of data.

Mystra harnesses world-leading algorithms, providing users with critical insights into disease mechanisms supported by evidence from studies of genetic variation. Augmented with cutting-edge machine learning tools, this platform delivers rapid, deep analyses necessary for drug development. Human genetics teams currently spend excessive time managing fragmented, siloed datasets and running manual analyses. Insights are often generated too late to meaningfully influence early discovery or clinical strategy. Collaboration across biology, chemistry, and clinical teams is slow as data and tools are not integrated. This can now change with Mystra.

Mystra turns human genetics from a slow, fragmented, specialist-driven process into a high-speed, integrated capability that informs drug discovery and development. By unifying genomic data, analysis tools, and collaboration capabilities in one platform, it makes genetics teams dramatically more productive - so they can spend time on insight generation, not data cleanup. It enables earlier, stronger decision-making in target identification, validation, and clinical trial design, and it connects cross-functional teams with a shared source of truth for genetic evidence.

Mystra is the culmination of a decade-long effort, providing a secure, scalable, and intuitive platform that allows users to:

Build Genetic Conviction: Instantly assess the efficacy and safety of drug candidates against the world's most comprehensive human genetic evidence.

Accelerate R&D: Turn complex genetic analysis queries that historically took months into results in a matter of minutes.

De-Risk Investment: Increase the probability of success for every drug candidate by helping choose better drug candidates, resulting in higher-quality assets entering the pipeline. Genomics' own use of the platform is expected to contribute dozens of targets to pharma R&D pipelines this year alone.

"For over a decade, we have been meticulously building and using an unparalleled platform of genetic insights to accelerate our own collaborations with biopharma partners," said Dave Thornton, President, Genomics. "Today, we are making this breakthrough technology available to the statistical geneticists throughout the R&D community. Mystra transforms fragmented data into actionable, high-conviction insights, empowering statistical geneticists and life sciences companies to make real-time decisions that were previously impossible. We are changing the trajectory of drug development - to bring tomorrow's medicine for the patients of today, safer and faster."

The platform will be the first ever fully scalable solution available to life sciences companies for the use of multi-omic data for R&D. Omics data is heterogeneous and requires specialist expertise and complex methods to harmonize, analyze, and extract meaningful and actionable insights.

Pharmaceutical and biotech partners can access Mystra's unmatched scale and analytical power through flexible engagement models:

Self-service (SaaS): Enroll teams for direct access to Mystra, leveraging the platform's proprietary datasets and analysis tools.

Partly Managed: Bring proprietary internal data to securely combine it with Genomics' world-leading datasets for bespoke analysis.

Fully Managed: Collaborate with Genomics' team of over 60 statistical genetic scientists—one of the largest in Europe—to supercharge pipelines and accelerate breakthroughs.

Mystra is already being used by several of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies in an early-access program. Looking ahead, it will continue to expand its multi-modal capabilities, ensuring it becomes an integral platform empowering every scientist across the discovery and development journey.

For more information and to explore the platform, visit mystra.com . For more information about Genomics, visit genomics.com.

About Genomics

Genomics is a pioneering science-led techbio company that uses large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and bring new understanding to drug discovery. We were formed in 2014 by four world-leading statistical and human geneticists at the University of Oxford. Today, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure - dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

