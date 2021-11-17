Genome Releases Debit Cards for Businesses

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome (UAB Maneuver), a Lithuania-based financial startup, starts issuing physical debit cards for business owners in beta version. They are licensed by Visa since Genome is its principal member. Such license gave an opportunity to start issuing not just debit, but also virtual cards that can be ordered on Genome website . The cards are now available for business wallet owners.

Now business owners of Genome can order cards and link their accounts in multiple currencies: a standard EUR and additional in GBP or USD. The card transactions will be automatically converted to the preferable currency. Owners of business accounts can order a card without a number or CVV2 code printed on it for security purposes, with personal details stored in a Genome web portal or application. This feature improves the security of a physical card in case it's lost or stolen.

With the Visa Business Debit card goes a free bonus - a hardware token to help business owners ensure more secure transactions. The token is considered as an extra fraud protection, providing an additional verification step for more secure transfers.

"This is a big step for the expansion of our services for business and merchant clients. Genome Debit cards will complete an entire cycle of financial services that businesses require in their day-to-day activities like paying for marketing campaigns or using cards to manage payrolls to employees conveniently in the Genome ecosystem," - says Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome.

Visa Business Debit cards are available for order here .

About Genome

Genome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the central bank of Lithuania. With Genome you can open business and merchant accounts quick, simple, and secure. Start a business wallet at Genome and have up to 15 dedicated business IBAN accounts in different currencies: EUR, USD, GBP. You can exchange currencies, make domestic and international money transfers, overlook all your finances at all times, and more. Genome offers corporate Visa cards for companies to pay their employees, contractors, for marketing and other business expenses.





Opening a merchant account within Genome is just as easy. Genome works with eCommerce, SaaS, utility services, transportation, insurance, event companies, and other businesses. Accept payments in over 20 currencies, track and schedule your payout from one dashboard. Clients can pay using 40 alternative local payment methods, as well as cards from major brands like Visa and Mastercard.

