Genoa CFC celebrate successful season in return to Serie A

CEO Andrés Blazquez highlights work done by management and players, including star striker Albert Gudmundsson

GENOA, Italy, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Serie A season has recently concluded and Genoa CFC are celebrating a successful campaign in their return to Italy's top flight.

The Grifoni finished in 11th place with the highest point per game average of any promoted team in Europe's top five leagues. They finished just four points behind Napoli in a season where they registered 12 victories, including a famous 4-1 win over Roma.

The star on the pitch was Albert Gudmundsson. The 26-year-old Iceland striker scored 16 goals in 37 games in all competitions, including 14 in Serie A. He finished in fifth place in the scoring charts and was also in the top 15 players in successful dribbles.

"We are very happy with our first season back in Serie A. On the pitch we got some great results and played very attractive football. Albert showed his quality and proved that he is one of the best strikers in this league. Therefore, it is no surprise that there is a lot of interest in him right now from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia."

Gudmundsson was also voted in Opta's Serie A team of the season and Genoa would be looking for a big fee to sell their star forward. In January they sold Radu Dragusin to Tottenham Hotspur for €31 Million.

Meanwhile the club is looking to remain competitive in Serie A next season and build a team capable of challenging for European places.