GENIXGREEN Launches New High-Voltage Storage Solutions in South Africa, Forges Strategic Partnership with CNBM and Megarevo to Drive Energy Storage Across Southern and East Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIXGREEN, a global leader in energy storage, held its launch event, unveiling a comprehensive portfolio of high-voltage storage systems tailored to the region's unique energy challenges.

South Africa's energy landscape is characterized by high electricity costs, grid instability, and frequent load shedding. According to the South African central bank, the six-stage power rationing in early 2025 could result in daily economic losses of up to 899 million rand (approximately US$49 million). GENIXGREEN's response is a range of scalable, reliable storage solutions designed to turn these challenges into opportunities.

At the heart of the launch was the unveiling of the HV-BOX5-768 (stackable), a flexible 51.2V/314Ah system featuring smart BMS, 2A active balancing, and parallel expansion for up to six clusters. Complementing this is the Tower-HV series, engineered for MWh-scale projects with 768V and 1331V batteries, smart 3-level BMS, 1% precision monitoring. Ideal for mines, factories, and containerized storage. The product lineup also includes the Tower-X-HV for residential to large C&I applications, an outdoor all-in-one cabinet for medium commercial needs, and the fully integrated Magic series for outdoor use.

GENIXGREEN's success in Africa is built on a powerful tripartite alliance with CNBM and Megarevo. CNBM's extensive local network ensures seamless logistics and after-sales support, while Megarevo's inverters are perfectly matched with GENIXGREEN batteries, creating a "golden combination" already trusted in over 650 projects globally. From carton factories to medical universities, real-world installations across the region validate the reliability and ROI of these solutions.

To support its growing footprint, GENIXGREEN has established a robust local infrastructure, including 20+ overseas warehouses, 24/7 service, and a "2M+4S" service model (2-hour quick response, 24-hour on-site arrival). In 2026, the company will expand its local engineering teams, establish regional spare parts centers, and deepen partner training with CNBM.

"We are not just selling products—we are delivering enduring power through proven partnerships," said Victor Zhou, CEO of GENIXGREEN. "Every customer, from South Africa to Madagascar, deserves the same high standard of products, service, and support. Together with CNBM and Megarevo, we are ready to light up the energy future of Southern and East Africa."

Keywords: Oil/Energy; Computer/Electronics; Electrical Utilities; Utilities

Contact: info05@genixgreen.com