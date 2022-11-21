Genital Herpes Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The genital herpes market is expected to grow significantly owing to the increase in diagnosed genital herpes cases per year, awareness, and anticipated launch of emerging therapies by key players such as AiCuris, United BioPharma, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, Genocea Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Genital Herpes Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, genital herpes emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 8MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan, and China].

Key Takeaways from the Genital Herpes Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the genital herpes market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 1,125 million in 2021.

was approximately in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total genital herpes diagnosed cases in the 7MM + China was approximately 1.6 million in 2021.

was approximately in 2021. Leading genital herpes companies such as AiCuris, United BioPharma, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, Genocea Biosciences, Agenus, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and others are developing novel genital herpes drugs that can be available in the genital herpes market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel genital herpes drugs that can be available in the genital herpes market in the coming years. The promising genital herpes therapies in the pipeline include AIC-316 (pritelivir), UB-621, HDIT101, SIMPLIRIX (GSK208141), GEN-003, HerpV (AG-707), VCL-HB01, SP-0148 , and others.

and others. In August 2022 , Rational Vaccines Inc. announced the start of an observational clinical trial to determine the baseline characteristics of patients with recurrent symptomatic herpes simplex virus type 2 infection (HSV-2).

Genital Herpes Overview

Genital herpes is a chronic sexually transmitted infection (STI) characterized by genital blisters and open sores (lesions). Among the genital herpes causes, two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV), HSV-1 and HSV-2, play an important role. The virus becomes active for a short period before going dormant; when active, it travels to the surface of the infected area (skin or mucous membrane) and replicates itself. This is referred to as "shedding" because the viruses can rub off and spread to another person at this stage.

In most cases, genital herpes is asymptomatic, but it can also present with mild genital herpes symptoms, leading to the infection going unnoticed. Most genital herpes transmission occurs from asymptomatic patients or patients whose genital herpes symptoms have not been recognized.

Due to the inaccuracy of diagnostic tests, genital herpes diagnosis is difficult, especially in patients with no genital herpes symptoms.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.6 million diagnosed cases of genital herpes in the 7MM + China in 2021.

Among the 8MM, the highest number of prevalent HSV-infected cases was observed in China in 2021.

The genital herpes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Prevalent HSV infected cases

Symptomatic Genital Herpes cases per year

Genital Herpes cases, by gender

Diagnosed Genital Herpes cases per year

Total recurrent cases of Genital Herpes

Treated patient pool of Genital Herpes

Genital Herpes Treatment Market

Genital herpes treatment is assigned to patients based on the type of HSV that caused the infection and the number of episodes of infection. Different regimens are recommended for the first clinical episode, episodic therapy and suppressive therapy; different therapeutic regimens are recommended for HSV-1 and HSV-2. There are also specific guidelines for managing complications associated with genital herpes, such as HIV infection, antiviral-resistant HSV infection, herpes during pregnancy, and neonatal pregnancy.

Although genital herpes has no known cure, but daily use of antiviral medications can prevent or shorten outbreaks. Antiviral medications can also reduce the likelihood of it spreading to others. For genital herpes treatment, effective oral antiviral medications are available. These genital herpes medications provide clinical benefits but do not cure the disease. These medications can be used for either short-term or long-term suppressive therapy.

The oldest and most researched genital herpes medication is acyclovir (ZOVIRAX), a guanosine analog that inhibits viral DNA synthesis. It has a low bioavailability and a short half-life, requiring frequent dosing. Valacyclovir (VALTREX), a prodrug metabolizing to acyclovir, has higher bioavailability than acyclovir and requires less frequent dosing. Moreover, FAMVIR (famciclovir) is a purine analog with high bioavailability. They all have rare, similar side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, headache, and diarrhea.

Genital Herpes Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

AIC-316 (pritelivir): AiCuris

UB-621: United BioPharma

HDIT101: Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics

SIMPLIRIX (GSK208141): GlaxoSmithKline

GEN-003: Genocea Biosciences

HerpV (AG-707): Agenus

VCL-HB01: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

SP-0148: Sanofi

Genital Herpes Market Dynamics

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease. As the population of various geographies grows, so does the prevalence of health issues worldwide. As a result of the increasing prevalence of diseases, the genital herpes market will increase in the coming years.

In addition to a rapidly growing population, the increased awareness and diagnosis would present appealing potential opportunities for the genital herpes market.

However, there are significant unmet needs in the genital herpes market. Although genital herpes is an STI, it has a significant impact on patients' mental and social health and sexual health. Furthermore, the diagnostic tests for genital herpes are inaccurate. Most HSV-infected people are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms that go unnoticed or are misdiagnosed as another skin condition.

Another significant gap in the genital herpes market is the lack of preventive and curative therapies. Moreover, the emerging pipeline for genetic herpes is also not very strong, with only a few therapies in development, most of which are being developed for symptom management and symptom reduction. As a result, in the current genital herpes market, there is no preventive or curative genital herpes treatment among emerging drugs.

Furthermore, several generics and off-label drugs are available on the genital herpes market. The availability of generics for these and previously marketed products, as well as off-label therapies, may stymie sales of new therapies in the genital herpes market. Hence, these factors may affect the growth of the genital herpes market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 8MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China] Base Year 2021 Genital Herpes Market CAGR 3.2 % Genital Herpes Market Size in 2021 USD 1,125 Million Key Genital Herpes Companies AiCuris, United BioPharma, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, Genocea Biosciences, Agenus, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and others Key Genital Herpes Therapies AIC-316 (pritelivir), UB-621, HDIT101, SIMPLIRIX (GSK208141), GEN-003, HerpV (AG-707), VCL-HB01, SP-0148, and others

Scope of the Genital Herpes Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Herpes current marketed and emerging therapies

Genital Herpes current marketed and emerging therapies Genital Herpes Market Dynamics: Genital Herpes market drivers and barriers

Genital Herpes market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Genital Herpes Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Genital Herpes Market Key Insights 2. Genital Herpes Market Report Introduction 3. Genital Herpes Market Overview at a Glance 4. Genital Herpes Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Genital Herpes Treatment and Management 7. Genital Herpes Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Genital Herpes Emerging Drugs 10. 8MM Genital Herpes Market Analysis 11. Genital Herpes Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Genital Herpes Market Drivers 15. Genital Herpes Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

