GeneXus Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Low Code Application Development Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named GeneXus as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Low Code Application Development Platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market has essentially been around for several years. The increasing market traction in recent years across industry verticals and various geographical regions is due to the increased adaptation of digital transformation by both organizations and customers. Furthermore, advancements in the offerings powered by the unified low code automation platforms allows IT teams to deliver rapid and significant business values with scalable enterprise automation technologies. These include low-code robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), API integration, workflow platforms, intelligent document processing (IDP), case management, analytics, pre-built services, and decision rules, amongst others. Additionally, the analytics features such as the 'application health dashboard' monitor the application performance and notify security alerts to the developers well in advance. They also provide recommendations to solve design issues and gain intelligent real-time design improvements. Hence, the release of unified low code automation technology enables the developers to create, test, maintain, and deploy applications faster, automating the end-to-end business operations.

The impact of Covid-19 has turbocharged digital transformation forward within the companies with their extensive incorporation of work from home policies and the significant shift in consumption patterns of end-consumers. The customers are extensively utilizing online platforms for majority needs, while the IT teams at organizations are catching up with these new demands to stay ahead of the curve in the competition in regard to the application development, maintenance, deployment, and provision of secure and scalable solutions, in less possible time. The vendors are also focusing on providing B2B, B2C, and B2E applications with larger scalability options. With the increase in demand of applications, the low code platform providers enable a deep set of capabilities for supporting collaborative development between professional and citizen developers that includes low-code and no-code design platforms, AI-assisted development, and built-in design recommendations. Additionally, they also promote the enabling of citizen developers to use governance features, prebuilt app templates, training programs, and provision of DevSecOps guardrails, amongst various other things.

The low code vendors provide an enterprise-grade application development platform that includes features like cloud availability, scalability, security, automatic upgrades & support for the latest- experiences, interactions, devices, and such others. An enterprise-grade application also utilizes multi-users, multi-developer, and multi-component features that can work on a large-scale data and can be secured and deployed on multiple platforms with ease. A single platform can be used to create- mobile apps, offline mobile/field service apps, omnichannel B2C customer engagement apps, and conversational apps. Additionally, self-service customer portals, apps requiring IoT integration, core systems modernization, front-office employee apps, back-office employee apps, and apps requiring AR/MR integration, can also be created with ease using the single platform service. The platform also frees up the users from all kinds of code lock-in, such that they are free to export and transfer their code to any other platform, as required.

"GeneXus, with its comprehensive BPM Suite allows automated, simplified and optimized integration solutions, along with an AI-powered, easy-to-learn low code application development platform which automatically creates, develops and maintains multi-experience and agile enterprise-level applications. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has also been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market", said Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "GeneXus offers a compelling future-proofing of current technological offerings – by incorporating independent, multi-platform developments, and investments - preserved through time, which would help safeguard them irrespective of eventual changes or system adaptations, in order to attain future business realities, making use of advanced of LCAD technology. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, GeneXus is well positioned to expand its market share in the global Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market".

For the complete report, please click here

About GeneXus

GeneXus™ is a multi-platform software development environment that is knowledge-based and model-centric. It is used by more than 9,000 companies for creating data-based enterprise software that runs on servers, desktop computers and on the Web, as well as on mobile devices. Its agile and accelerated methodology allows automating the most time- and resource-consuming processes in the development, maintenance, integration and modernization of business applications and software systems.

GeneXus™ enables users to quickly adopt new technologies and, for this reason, it has been the leading enterprise software platform for more than 30 years. Due to its unique approach to the creation of flexible applications (based on modeling, generation, and iteration), combined with wide support for current and legacy programming languages and databases, GeneXus™ is an ideal tool for users seeking to bridge the gap that separates their IT infrastructures from new technologies.

Founded in 1988, GeneXus is headquartered in Montevideo (Uruguay) and has offices in Brazil, United States, Japan, and Mexico. In addition, it is present in 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

