Genesis MedTech Successfully Completes First Robotic-Assisted Surgery

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech has successfully completed its first robotic-assisted surgeries, marking a significant milestone in surgical innovation. The procedures, performed at Clínica Andes Salud Concepción in Chile, involved complex urological surgeries for prostate and kidney cancer.

As part of its expanding portfolio of comprehensive surgical solutions, Genesis MedTech has launched OMNIBOT, a cutting-edge robotic-assisted surgical system. Combining high-resolution 3D visualization with precise robotic instruments, OMNIBOT enhances surgeon control and accuracy. Its ergonomic console translates natural hand movements into microscopically precise actions, improving flexibility and precision.

OMNIBOT is transforming surgical precision across multiple specialties, including urology, gynaecology, thoracic, and general surgery. Compared to traditional techniques, robotic-assisted surgery offers better visualization, greater dexterity, and improved ergonomics for surgeons. Patients benefit from smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, fewer complications, and faster recovery.

In a first for Chile, three robotic-assisted surgeries were broadcast live. Dr. Octavio Castillo, Head of Urology and Robotic Surgery at Clínica INDISA, performed two radical prostatectomies for prostate cancer and a partial nephrectomy for kidney cancer. These were streamed in real time from the operating room to the auditorium, allowing surgeons to observe OMNIBOT in action.

"It is an honour that Chile, and specifically the Concepción region, has been chosen as a pioneer in the use of this cutting-edge robotic-assisted technology. The OMNIBOT system allows us to perform complex procedures with minimal invasiveness, yet with greater precision, control and flexibility. This is an exciting moment in the evolution of surgery, not only for us as surgeons but most importantly, for our patients who will benefit from this technology," said Dr. Octavio Castillo, Head of Robotic Surgery at Clínica Andes Salud Concepción.

Beyond precision, OMNIBOT is breaking new grounds in robotic tele-surgeries and AI integration, expanding access to advanced care in underserved regions. "Looking ahead, we are excited about AI integration," shared Dr. Bin Zhao, Group Chief AI Scientist and Vice President of Digital Surgery at Genesis MedTech. "OMNIBOT is paving the way for more sophisticated surgical procedures, incorporating 5G technology with upcoming AI enhancements that will optimize navigation, provide danger zone alerts, and augment real-time intra-operative imaging by integrating pre-operative diagnostic data. This AI integration promises to further revolutionize surgical precision and improve patient outcomes."

As robotic-assisted surgery continues to evolve, Genesis MedTech remains committed to advancing surgical technology through innovation, AI integration, supporting surgeon adoption and training—enhancing precision and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Regulatory Notice: OMNIBOT is subject to local regulatory approvals.

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a team of professionals and entrepreneurs with global MedTech experience, the Company focuses in delivering innovative multi-therapy medical devices through our established commercial networks. As a fully integrated MedTech company, Genesis MedTech spans the entire value chain including research and development, manufacturing, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and commercial operations.

