Genesis Automation Healthcare Announces Strategic Investment from Diversis Capital to Accelerate Global Expansion of Clinical Supply Chain and Inventory Management Platform

Investment will fuel global expansion and AI-powered platform development for clinical supply chain and inventory management solutions serving hospitals, health networks and ASCs worldwide

CORK, Ireland and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Automation Healthcare, the premier clinical traceability and supply chain automation software provider, today announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Diversis Capital, a leading lower middle market technology investment firm with $3 billion in assets under management.

The investment will accelerate Genesis's expansion across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland and advance the development of AI-powered analytics and predictive capabilities. Genesis's enhanced platform will address critical challenges in waste reduction, compliance, and clinical efficiency that healthcare organizations face worldwide.

Genesis's platform serves top hospitals, health networks and ASCs globally including the National Health System of Scotland, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Jackson Health, and Tallaght University Hospital, delivering proven solutions that track implants, consumables, tissues, and assets from supplier to bedside, capture usage data at the point of care, and integrate seamlessly with EHR/ERP systems to improve patient safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

The investment comes as hospitals grapple with fragmented supply chains that pull clinicians from patient care to document supplies manually, costing millions in expired products, lost charges, and compliance failures.

"This partnership with Diversis Capital marks a transformative milestone for Genesis Automation Healthcare," said Neeshu Lukha, CEO of Genesis Automation Healthcare. "Healthcare organizations globally face unprecedented pressure to eliminate waste and improve efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of patient care. With Diversis's operational expertise and growth capital, we'll accelerate our capabilities providing hospitals real-time visibility from dock to bedside."

The investment will accelerate AI-powered enhancements and cloud infrastructure advancement across Genesis's proven platform modules:

Genesis Point of Care : Automated supply usage recording at the point of care with real-time charge capture, eliminating manual documentation and reducing clinical documentation burden

: Automated supply usage recording at the point of care with real-time charge capture, eliminating manual documentation and reducing clinical documentation burden Genesis Inventory : Real-time visibility of stock levels across all hospital locations, automated expiration and recall management, and demand forecasting to prevent stockouts

: Real-time visibility of stock levels across all hospital locations, automated expiration and recall management, and demand forecasting to prevent stockouts Genesis Asset : Comprehensive equipment tracking throughout hospital facilities, enabling rapid location of critical devices and optimizing asset utilization

: Comprehensive equipment tracking throughout hospital facilities, enabling rapid location of critical devices and optimizing asset utilization Genesis Tissue : Specialized management for living supplies and biologics with complete chain-of-custody tracking and regulatory compliance

: Specialized management for living supplies and biologics with complete chain-of-custody tracking and regulatory compliance Genesis Analytics: Advanced insights combining clinical traceability data with EHR/ERP information to drive evidence-based supply chain decisions

Heidi Cox, Manager at Royal United Hospitals, Bath, emphasized the clinical impact: "Genesis is the ultimate win for clinical staff. Not only does it save us significant time, it is also instrumental to protecting our patients and helping us make more informed, data-driven decisions. The solution enables efficiency and insight that we never thought possible."

"Genesis has built the platform healthcare systems desperately need—one that makes supply chain visibility a clinical asset, not an administrative burden," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "Their proven success with NHS Scotland and leading U.S. health systems demonstrates the massive opportunity ahead. This investment accelerates their ability to transform hospital operations worldwide."

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com .

About Genesis Healthcare Automation

Genesis is a clinical traceability solution that brings new automation and intelligence to the management of care-critical supplies at every point in The Clinical Supply Lifecycle™. Capable of managing the lowest cost consumable to the highest cost implant, Genesis enables true enterprise-grade traceability in the clinical environment. Set apart by its unique ability to affect every part of the revenue cycle while radically improving the lives of clinicians and their patients, Genesis empowers the hospital system to transform its clinical supply chain into a pillar of value maximization. To learn more, visit www.genesisahc.com .

