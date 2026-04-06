Generative AI Server Market worth $448.60 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Generative AI Server Market is expected to reach USD 448.60 billion by 2030 from USD 103.92 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period.

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Generative AI Server Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 103.92 billion

USD 103.92 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 448.60 billion

USD 448.60 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 34.0%

Generative AI Server Market Trends & Insights:

The generative AI server market is witnessing growth as enterprises increasingly integrate AI copilots, content generation, and automation into core workflows, driving demand for high-performance infrastructure. The rise of multimodal models, real-time inference needs, and edge AI deployments further accelerates adoption, while advancements in chip design, liquid cooling, and scalable architectures enable efficient handling of compute-intensive generative workloads.

By Processor Type, GPU-based server is expected to dominate the offering segment, with a share of 70.7% in 2024.

By Function, Inference is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

By Deployment, On-premises deployment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the generative AI server market during the forecast period.

By End User, the enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the generative AI server market during the forecast period, driven by substantial government initiatives in the region that support AI infrastructure.

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The generative AI server market is witnessing strong growth due to rising demand for real-time AI inference across applications such as virtual assistants, recommendation engines, and content generation tools. Low-latency processing requirements are pushing organizations to deploy high-performance, optimized servers, driving investments in edge and data center infrastructure to support continuous, large-scale inference workloads.

By function, inference is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inference is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the generative AI server market as the focus shifts from model development to large-scale, real-world deployment of AI applications. Once trained, generative AI models such as large language models are extensively used for tasks like chatbots, content generation, code assistance, and recommendation systems, all of which require continuous inference processing. The rapid adoption of AI-powered applications across enterprises and consumer platforms is significantly increasing the volume of inference workloads. Unlike training, which is periodic, inference is ongoing and requires low-latency, high-throughput performance to support real-time user interactions. This is driving demand for optimized servers equipped with GPUs, ASICs, and specialized inference accelerators. Additionally, the rise of edge AI and distributed computing is further accelerating inference demand, as organizations aim to process data closer to the source for faster response times. Cloud service providers and enterprises are increasingly investing in scalable infrastructure to handle billions of daily inference queries, making inference a key growth driver in the generative AI server market.

Compute server will capture the largest share.

GPU-based servers hold the largest market share in the generative AI server market due to their unmatched ability to handle parallel processing required for training and running large language models and other generative AI workloads. GPUs excel at processing massive datasets simultaneously, significantly accelerating model training and inference compared to CPUs. Additionally, GPUs benefit from a mature and widely adopted software ecosystem, including AI frameworks and libraries optimized for GPU acceleration, making them the default choice for developers and enterprises. Leading cloud providers and hyperscalers heavily rely on GPU-based infrastructure to support scalable AI services. Furthermore, continuous advancements in GPU architecture, high-bandwidth memory, and interconnect technologies have enhanced performance and efficiency. Their versatility across both training and inference workloads, combined with widespread availability and strong vendor support, solidifies GPU-based servers as the dominant segment in the generative AI server market.

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North America accounted for the largest share of the generative AI server market in 2025.

North America held the largest market share in the generative AI server industry in 2025 due to its strong technological ecosystem, early adoption of artificial intelligence, and significant investments in advanced computing infrastructure. The region is home to leading cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which are heavily investing in GPU- and ASIC-based servers to support large-scale generative AI workloads. Additionally, North America hosts major AI chip manufacturers like NVIDIA and Intel, enabling strong supply-side capabilities and rapid innovation in high-performance computing. The presence of a mature startup ecosystem and leading research institutions further accelerates the development and commercialization of generative AI technologies. Enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and media are rapidly adopting generative AI solutions, increasing demand for high-performance server infrastructure. Moreover, favorable regulatory support, high digital maturity, and substantial capital investments in hyperscale data centers continue to reinforce North America's dominant position in the generative AI server market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the generative AI server companies include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Lenovo (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), IBM (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), INSPUR Co., Ltd. (China), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Fujitsu (Japan), among others.

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