Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market to Showcase Positive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players - MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics

Overall, the increasing prevalence of the disease along with significant disease burden and a sedentary lifestyle will fuel the generalized anxiety disorder market during the forecast period. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging drugs such as MM-120, PH94B, Vilazodone, Intuniv, BNC210, and others will positively impact the GAD market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, generalized anxiety disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the generalized anxiety disorder market size in the US was found to be USD 1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of GAD in the 7MM were 16 million in 2022. Among these cases, nearly 52% accounted for the United States.

in 2022. Among these cases, nearly accounted for . Leading generalized anxiety disorder companies such as MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, and others are developing novel generalized anxiety disorder drugs that can be available in the generalized anxiety disorder market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel generalized anxiety disorder drugs that can be available in the generalized anxiety disorder market in the coming years. Some key therapies for generalized anxiety disorder treatment include MM-120, PH94B, Vilazodone (Viibryd), Intuniv (Guanfacine), BNC210, and others.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Overview

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) stands out as the most prevalent anxiety disorder in primary care settings, often accompanied by a significant burden of comorbidity, impairment, and disability. As per DelveInsight's assessments, generalized anxiety disorder is more prevalent in females than males. According to DelveInsight, there were 483K mild cases, 387K moderate cases, and 483K severe cases of GAD in Japan in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria serve as the updated guidelines for diagnosing GAD and distinguish it from other anxiety-related mental disorders, such as selective mutism, specific phobias, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, agoraphobia, substance-induced anxiety, and other conditions stemming from anxiety disorders. The diagnostic criteria for generalized anxiety disorder in the DSM-V encompass various GAD symptoms, including but not limited to persistent restlessness, a feeling of being constantly on edge, fatigue, difficulties in concentration or experiencing a blank mind, irritability, heightened muscle tension, trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, and restlessness. In adults, excessive worry and anxiety should be present most of the time for at least 6 months, with a requirement of at least three of the core symptoms. For children, the diagnosis requires the presence of at least one of these core symptoms. As per DelveInsight's estimates, based on DSM-V criteria, the diagnosed prevalence of GAD in the 7MM is expected to increase at a significant rate for the study period of 2019–2032.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The generalized anxiety disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current generalized anxiety disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The generalized anxiety disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total 12 Months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Gender-specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Age-specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Severity-specific cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market

Contemporary guidelines emphasize that addressing anxiety disorders commences with education. Many individuals experiencing anxiety symptoms often feel bewildered, fearful, or frustrated. It's reassuring for them to understand they're not alone and that there are effective treatment options. The initial approach typically involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication management. Among psychotherapeutic approaches, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) stands out with strong empirical support as an anxiety treatment. Additionally, mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) is gaining recognition as a viable alternative or complementary therapy with a skill-oriented focus on anxiety treatment.

The FDA has approved several first-line pharmacotherapy options for generalized anxiety disorder. These include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as escitalopram and paroxetine, as well as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors like duloxetine and extended-release venlafaxine. Additionally, other SSRIs, such as fluoxetine, sertraline, and citalopram, have shown efficacy in GAD treatment. Various FDA-labeled antidepressants, including vilazodone, mirtazapine, vortioxetine, and bupropion, have also demonstrated varying levels of effectiveness in managing GAD.

Medications like buspirone, which is FDA-approved for generalized anxiety disorder, and antihistamines such as hydroxyzine, FDA-approved for anxiety, have also shown effectiveness in managing GAD and are considered viable options as second or third-line treatments for this condition. Imipramine, a tricyclic antidepressant, is also regarded as a second or third-line option, primarily due to its less favorable side effect profile compared to preferred alternatives.

Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies and Companies

MM-120: MindMed

PH94B: VistaGen Therapeutics

Vilazodone (Viibryd): Actavis

Intuniv (Guanfacine): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

BNC210: Bionomics

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics

The generalized anxiety disorder market is poised for positive impacts due to several key factors. Advances in mental health awareness and destigmatization have encouraged more individuals to seek diagnosis and treatment for GAD. This has resulted in a growing demand for therapeutic interventions and pharmaceutical solutions. Additionally, ongoing research and development in the pharmaceutical industry have led to the creation of more effective medications with fewer side effects, enhancing patient compliance and treatment outcomes.

Furthermore, telemedicine and digital health solutions have made mental health services more accessible, allowing individuals to receive timely diagnosis and continuous support, thereby expanding the GAD market reach. With an increasing focus on mental health and the development of innovative treatments, the GAD market is expected to witness sustained growth, providing better options and care for those affected by this condition.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the generalized anxiety disorder market. Non-compliance with medication is a prevalent issue among many patients, largely stemming from the adverse effects and financial burdens associated with their treatment. This non-adherence, in turn, contributes to a reduced remission rate and an overall decline in the quality of life for individuals with generalized anxiety disorder. Moreover, the evolving diagnostic criteria for GAD have resulted in delays in accruing comprehensive epidemiological data, further complicating the understanding of this condition.

The persistent ambiguity surrounding the fundamental pathophysiology of anxiety disorders, coupled with the absence of valid and reliable human biomarkers, exacerbates the challenges in diagnosing and treating GAD. Often, GAD goes unnoticed or is misdiagnosed as a physical ailment, given its diverse clinical presentations and the frequent occurrence of comorbid conditions. Notably, the field of anxiety disorder research suffers from a dearth of randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trials and a lack of studies comparing novel treatments to existing anxiolytic agents. Furthermore, the limited validity of current animal models of human anxiety disorders presents a substantial obstacle in the quest for new therapeutic solutions in this realm, hampering progress in drug discovery.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size in 2022 (US) USD 1 Billion Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, and others Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies MM-120, PH94B, Vilazodone (Viibryd), Intuniv (Guanfacine), BNC210, and others

Scope of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Generalized Anxiety Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Generalized Anxiety Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

