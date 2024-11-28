General Nuclear Power Corporation Issued a Report: Research Report on the Contribution of Mining Enterprises to the Economic and Social Development of Namibia

WINDHOEK, Namibia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), in collaboration with Africa Policy Institute (API), a think tank in Africa, issued a report: Research Report on the Contribution of Mining Enterprises to the Economic and Social Development of Namibia. The Research Report provides valuable decision-making insights for policymakers, entrepreneurs, and mining industry practitioners, to support mining enterprises in better serving Namibia's economic and social development.

Since 2012, CGN has been investing in and operating the Husab Uranium Mine in Namibia, CGN has established a strong presence in Namibia and leveraged the experience in building, operation and management in clean energy sector to responsibly engage in uranium mining, working with all parties to achieve harmonious development.

CGN is well aware that the mining sector plays a crucial role in advancing the country's economic and social development. However, in the process of promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development in Namibia, mining enterprises face inevitable challenges influenced by market fluctuations, shortage of speciality skills, and other factors, which may impact their development. Under these circumstances, mining enterprises need to take initiatives and work collaboratively with government bodies, communities, investors, and other stakeholders to contribute jointly to Namibia's economic and social development.

In this context, China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) and Africa Policy Institute (API) have jointly compiled the Research Report. It provides an in-depth analysis of the contribution of mining enterprises to economic and social development of Namibia, examines the challenges they face in promoting sustainable economic and social growth, and offers targeted strategic recommendations, aiming to jointly drive Namibia's mining industry towards a more sustainable future.

For the full text of this report, please contact us through email: liang_tao@cgnpc.com.cn.