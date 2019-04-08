GeneDesign Joins Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Opens Oligonucleotide API Development Center

OSAKA, Japan, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that GeneDesign, Inc. has joined the global organization. GeneDesign, a wholly owned Ajinomoto company, provides high quality and scalable custom oligonucleotides for the biopharmaceutical industry. The integration of GeneDesign's services offerings with Aji Bio-Pharma's small and large molecule capabilities in the US, Belgium and India strengthens the organization's commitment to its customers to be a leading global CDMO with comprehensive capabilities.

In addition, on April 5th, the company celebrated the grand opening of an approximately 2000 m2 building, expanding oligonucleotide synthesis and supply capabilities (µg to 10 kg) to support customer needs. The new development center, located on the Osaka campus. provides a Class 100,000 clean area for cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotide APIs, a multipurpose room to custom synthesize heavily modified oligonucleotides, and the world's largest solid phase oligonucleotide synthesizer, OligoProcess, the first of this type of machine to be installed in Japan. The development center also houses process development labs to support manufacturing activities and R&D labs for the development of novel oligonucleotide manufacturing technologies.

"The integration of GeneDesign into Aji Bio-Pharma allows us to more seamlessly support our biopharmaceutical customers globally with a wide range of service offerings in one consolidated supply chain. This reinforces our Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people," said David Enloe, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "Additionally, the opening of the new oligonucleotide API development center furthers our commitment to enhancing our service offerings and responsiveness to our customers' needs."

"We are extremely pleased to now be a part of the Aji Bio-Pharma," said Kazuhiko Yuyama, CEO, GeneDesign. "Now, as part of a global CDMO, and with the addition of our new oligonucleotide API development center, we can further contribute to the health and well-being of patients worldwide."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://ajibio-pharma.com



SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services