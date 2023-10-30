Gene Therapy Market Worth $23.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Therapy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $23.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising number of product approvals followed by growing focus on genomic research focused on development of novel therapeutics including gene therapies against critical indications, are the factors supporting market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122857962

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gene Therapy Market"

349 - Tables

48 - Figures

288 - Pages

Gene Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $23.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% Market Size Available for 2023–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered type, vector, therapeutic area, delivery method, route of administration Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for cell and gene therapies Key Market Drivers Increasing regulatory approvals for gene therapy products

Gene augmentation subsegment accounted is the fastest-growing of the gene therapy market by type

Among the type subsegments, the market is segmented gene silencing, cell replacement, gene augmentation, and other therapies. In 2022, the gene augmentation segment accounted for the highest growth rate of the gene therapy market by end user. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to factors such as growing number of clinical pipeline products employing gene augmentation mechanism and the favorable therapeutic effects generated among others.

Oncology is the fastest-growing segment of the gene therapy market by therapeutic area

Among the therapeutic area subsegment, the gene therapy market is segmented into oncology, neurology, hepatology, and other therapeutic areas. In 2023, oncology segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the therapeutic area segment of gene therapy market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to one of the major factors which is growth in the demand for targeted therapies including gene therapy.

Europe: The second-largest region in the gene therapy market.

The European market is the second-largest gene therapy market globally, mainly due to factors such as advancements in targeted therapy research and government support. Moreover, greater awareness among people about emerging area of treatments such as gene therapy, especially compared to developing regions is another factor supporting the growth of European gene therapy market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122857962

Gene Therapy Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing regulatory approvals for gene therapy products Increasing investments in gene therapy research Growing technological advancements Rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer

Restraints:

High cost of gene therapy products

Opportunities:

Rising demand for cell & gene therapies Increasing focus on precision medicine

Challenge:

Complex manufacturing process Short shelf life and supply chain challenges

Key Market Players of Gene Therapy Industry:

The market for gene therapy is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the gene therapy market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)among others.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, Directors- 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Country: North America - 25%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Latin America - 5%, and Middle East - 3% & Africa - 2%

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Novartis AG ( Switzerland ) received US FDA approval for KYMRIAH (Tisagenlecleucel) for a third indication, including relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

, Novartis AG ( ) received US FDA approval for KYMRIAH (Tisagenlecleucel) for a third indication, including relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In May 2022 , Biogen Inc. (US) partnered with Scribe Therapeutics (US) to develop a new neurological disease target in gene therapy using the company's CRISPR technology. The deal size for this partnership was ~USD 15 million .

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122857962

Gene Therapy Market- Report Highlights:

The updated study has 2022 as the base year and the forecast period is 2023–2028.

The updated study includes updated financials and product portfolios of players. The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the gene therapy market during 2020–2022 for each listed company in a graphical representation.

Recent developments are helpful in understanding market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market in the last three years ( January 2020 to April 2023 ).

to ). The market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and company evaluation matrix have been updated in the competitive landscape chapter of the report. The current version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.

The updated study includes two additional market segments, including type and route of administration.

The updated study includes the patent analysis and pipeline analysis added in the market overview chapter.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the gene therapy market and its segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Related Reports:

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Global Forecasts To 2028

Biologics Safety Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Bioinformatics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Biologics Safety Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gene-therapy-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gene-therapy.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets