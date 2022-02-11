Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Worth $4,400.7 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 15.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Market Research Store

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for the gene delivery technologies market in 2020 was approximately USD 2,610.8 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% and is projected to reach around USD 4,400.7 Million by 2028.

The growing occurrence of chronic diseases, the mounting technological advancements, and the rising demand for targeted therapies are some major factors driving the market expansion of global gene delivery technologies market. Moreover, other factors expected to propel the market growth include the augment in requirement for advanced technologies for targeted systems, the launching of new and superior technologies, the boost in demand for self-administration devices for home health care, the rising demand for targeted and the little dose frequency drug delivery, and the increase in incidence of chronic life-threatening diseases. Also, the growing ongoing research & development in the field of genomics at global level have been fuelling the market development.

Major Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

QIAGEN

Oxford BioMedia plc

SignaGen Laboratories

SIBIONO

Novartis International AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Uniqure NV

Vectalys

Pfizer Inc.

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Bayer AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Human Stem Cells Institute

Catalent Inc.

System Biosciences

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Promega Corporation

Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: Segmentation

The global gene delivery technologies market has been segmented into delivery systems, application, and route of administration. On the basis of delivery systems, the global gene delivery technologies market has been classified into viral gene delivery systems, non-viral gene delivery systems, and combined hybrid delivery systems. Based on the application, the global gene delivery technologies market has been categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, pulmonary disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and others. In terms of route of administration, the global gene delivery technologies market has been divided into oral, injectable, nasal, and others.

Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: Regional Analysis

The global gene delivery technologies market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Globally, North America is leading the global gene delivery system market. North America and Europe together is contributing for significant share of the market, owing to the increase in occurrence of chronic diseases in the United States and Europe and the technological development in drug delivery technologies in this region. The augment in dominance of acute and chronic diseases in the United States is driving the demand for drug delivery systems in the region. The demand for drug and gene delivery system is mounting in this region due to augment in incidence of numerous chronic diseases. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at a rapid rate in the global gene delivery technologies market owing to the boost in prevalence of diseases and the growing investment of major players in the region. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to enlarge at a lethargic rate.

Report Scope:

This report segments the global gene delivery technologies market as follows:

Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Delivery Systems

Viral Gene Delivery Systems

Non-Viral Gene Delivery Systems

Combined Hybrid Delivery Systems

Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Pulmonary Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Diabetes

Others

Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Nasal

Others

