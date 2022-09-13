GenCell launches off-grid power solution to solve range anxiety for EV drivers anytime, anywhere

To address this problem, GenCell has developed a new type of charging solution, EVOX™, which provides 100% green energy and can be distributed around the world along highways and virtually anywhere EVs travel where grid connectivity is inadequate.

As EVs consume a growing amount of electricity, and forecasts point to an enormous increase in the number of EVs entering the vehicle pool each year, the demand for electricity is expected to increase exponentially. Meeting these increased demands for electricity is already placing significant financial and logistical stress on power grids; developing the necessary electrical infrastructure to accommodate this demand will involve highly expensive investment of time and financial resources.

Instead, the GenCell EVOX™ solution, which is currently in deployment to deliver EV charging services to several commercial parking projects in Israel, helps overcome this shortage of electricity and grid stress, both in remote locations where transmission infrastructure is lacking as well as in densely populated areas where the demand for a large quantity of EVs puts high pressure on the grid.

The GenCell EVOX™ solution can service up to ten 75kW DC fast chargers. Leveraging the proven hydrogen-based fuel cell technology used in the GenCell BOX™ with up to 920kWh stored as hydrogen together with a 372 – 500kWh energy storage device, each GenCell EVOX™ solution generates a reliable, uninterrupted flow of power in any weather conditions to ensure that the charging station has sufficient power to charge vehicles visiting the station at any time - improving customer experience and shortening lag-time.

In the case of hybrid charging stations combining multiple power resources for optimal cost, efficiency and performance, GenCell's energy management software monitors and manages the use of different resources at different times to optimize the charging operations.

Each charging solution has the power to charge dozens of EVs per day at DC power rates of between 50kW to 150kW, typically enabling each vehicle to reach a charge of 80% energy capacity within 12 – 30 minutes anywhere, anytime, independent of the grid.

This official launch of GenCell EVOX™ follows the deployment of GenCell's first off-grid EV charging stations in June 2022, implemented with E.V. Motors Pure Energy the EV charging subsidiary of E.V. Motors Ltd., at key locations across Israel's roadways in a deal valued at US$5 million.

Commenting on the new launch, Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, said: "This launch is excellent news for site owners, EV charging service providers and environmentalists alike. The EVOX™ can be deployed quickly anywhere, it's scalable, and it will go a long way towards eliminating range anxiety for EV drivers."

"EVOX™ brings triple the value to our customers – not only off-grid power for EV charging stations, but also backup power in case of outages as well as power to sell-to-grid in the event of peak load demands."

"With many more EVs on the roads, and more to come in the next few years, these solutions will play a crucial role in allowing EV and charging vendors to deliver operational continuity while achieving zero-emissions. Transportation is responsible for 25 to 30% of global carbon emissions; technologies like this that can accelerate wide scale EV adoption by facilitating faster and more economical scale-up of EV charging infrastructure offer an excellent way to decarbonize transportation. I'm very proud of the GenCell team for developing EVOX™, and as we move ahead with our ammonia and green ammonia technologies, we will have an even greater impact on the future of EV charging."

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our ammonia-based hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 140 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

