GenCell Energy Selected for the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions, announced today that it has been selected as one of the 15 startups that will participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0, a high-pace, non-equity dilutive accelerator designed to facilitate collaborations with mature startups developing breakthrough clean energy technologies. The program is focused on fostering innovation and rapid growth of clean energy technology, which is needed to address the global climate crisis.

GenCell has been selected as one of the 15 startups in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 which aims to speed the adoption and development of clean energy technologies at scale.

"The ground-breaking innovations, products and solutions displayed in the previous Clean Energy Accelerator programs have offered an inspiring glimpse into the energy systems of the future, and chart a path towards accelerating decarbonization at scale," said Howard Gefen, General Manager of Energy and Utilities, AWS. "We're pleased to welcome GenCell Energy into the Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0, and work together to take on one of the greatest challenges of our generation."

"We are excited to join the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator and work towards overcoming clean energy and decarbonization challenges," said Rami Reshef, co-founder and CEO, GenCell Energy. "Through this program we can help define and shape the future of clean energy innovation."

Primary focus areas of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 include: advanced materials; carbon capture, utility and storage; economic hydrogen generation, transport, and use; energy storage; grid modernization; energy security and reliance.

The program is designed to spur co-innovation through energy collaborations, and is centered on the needs of mature startups from across the globe. Through the program, industry and thought leaders will mentor startups on topics like energy, digital competency, investment, public policy, innovation, and advanced research. Leading energy organizations will work with selected startups on addressing clean energy and decarbonization challenges, while AWS provides guidance in accelerating experimentation, expanding automation, and delivering deep insights by leveraging the cloud.

The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 will include 12 weeks of virtual and in-person programming, kicking off in Seattle in April. The program will have an expanded reach and scope, which includes international exchange sprints to foster tech innovation hubs around the world, including one in the UAE, in collaboration with Masdar City. The Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 will culminate with the Innovation Showcase that will be held at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) next November in Dubai. The event will include CEA startups showcasing their clean energy technology innovations, and highlights on the latest CEA-driven clean energy technology pilot programs. Click here to pre-register for the Clean Energy Accelerator Innovation Showcase and receive the latest program updates.

Learn more about the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator at: www.aws.amazon.com/energy/clean-energy-accelerator.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers some 150 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how. Learn more about GenCell at www.gencellenergy.com.

