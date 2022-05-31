Gen-Zers ride bicycles to discover charm, vitality of Shenzhen

BEIJING, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY Jiandanshiji: A bike riding activity themed "Light Up A Green Future With Science And Technology" was held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on May 30, 2022.

The activity was joined by around 30 Gen-Zers, including four social media influencers from China, Russia, and Venezuela, participants to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Technology and Innovation Forum, and young representatives from all walks of life in Shenzhen.

Together, they visited landmarks in China's reform and opening-up drive and the headquarters of Tencent, one of the world's most valued internet firms.

They started from the Lianhuashan Park, where a bronze statue of Deng Xiaoping, the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up, is located, and rode to the ferris wheel at the OCT Oh Bay via the Shekou Time Square, the Tencent Seafront Towers, and the Shenzhen Bay Park.

During the low-carbon and green tour, both Chinese and foreign Gen-Zers learned the history of Shenzhen's reform and opening-up and experienced the young city's technological development and innovation vitality.

After they hit the road, the Gen-Zers first visited the Tencent Seafront Towers, which is a test ground for new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), and then they rode through the Shekou Time Square, where they saw a giant poster with the slogan of "Time is money; efficiency is life" standing tall before the Shekou Industrial Zone.

In July 1979, the Shekou Industrial Zone began construction in Shenzhen, which fired the "first shot" of China's reform and opening-up.

Amid a joyous atmosphere, the Gen-Zers visited the Shenzhen Bay Park, where they started to cycle along the coastline. Finally, they arrived at the destination—the ferris wheel at the OCT Oh Bay, where they experienced charm, innovation vitality and prosperity of Shenzhen as a modern city.

The activity was a warm-up for the SCO Youth Technology and Innovation Forum, which will be held in Shenzhen between May 31 and June 2. The forum aims to deepen friendly exchanges among the youngsters across the world in innovation cooperation, innovation education, talent training, agricultural development, rural poverty reduction, international health cooperation, information infrastructure construction and sustainable development.

The bike riding activity was livestreamed on social media and aroused huge attention on multiple Chinese and overseas platforms.

