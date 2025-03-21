Gen-Beta AI∞, Premium Metal: Infinix NOTE 50 Series Reinvents the True Flagship Experience

Launching with the Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan, Equipped with One-Tap Infinix AI∞, ArmorAlloy™ Frame, 100X Periscope Lens, and Advanced Charging Solutions

HONG KONG, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially launched the highly anticipated NOTE 50 Series as a hallmark stepping in the era of Generation Beta. This remarkable series comprises the NOTE 50, NOTE 50 Pro, the most advanced model—the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G—and two additional 5G models to be released later, engineered to redefine what a "true flagship" smartphone can be. With innovative features like One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a 100X Periscope lens, a sleek true-metal frame and new charging capabilities, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series offers an enhanced experience for daily use and entertainment alike.

Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G Infinix NOTE 50 Series Infinix AI∞ Phone and AIoT Products

Thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern users, the NOTE 50 Series offers a perfect balance of durability and advanced technology. With its lightweight yet robust metal frame, the lineup features One-Tap Infinix AI∞ on-screen intelligence alongside artificial intelligent enhancements like Bio-Active Halo Lighting and advanced health monitoring. The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G flagship further raises the bar with its impressive camera system: the primary camera is powered by the SONY IMX896 large sensor ultra-sensitive 50MP OIS module, complemented by the highest-configured telephoto lens in its class—a 50MP OIS periscope lens with up to 6X lossless zoom and 100X ultimate zoom—and a powerful 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing detailed urban scenes. Additionally, the series is powered by a super-durable battery with All-Round FastCharge3.0, ensuring continuous operation even under extreme temperatures and at critically low battery levels.

"The NOTE 50 Series marks a milestone in Infinix's transition to the Gen Beta AI Era. The series embodies our brand-new philosophy of 'Performance. by design.,' exemplifying what a true flagship should be. It achieves this by integrating premium and innovative materials, advanced AI, cutting-edge battery technology, flexible lens systems, and health monitoring for a reassuring modern mobile phone experience. It is designed to alleviate contemporary battery anxieties, make urban travel more convenient and enjoyable, and guide users into a new era of an AI-empowered lifestyle," said Weiqi Nie, Product Director of Infinix.

Embracing Minimalism and Strength

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series redefines industry standards as the first true-metal frame smartphone under $500, setting new benchmarks for weight, durability, signal reception, and premium design. Its frame is crafted from ArmorAlloy™—a blend of Damascus steel and aerospace-grade aluminum—with a polished finish that delivers a sleek look, while ergonomically rounded edges ensure a comfortable grip.

The series also features advanced engineering with HyperCasting technology, a one-piece die-casting process inspired by high-performance automotive design that guarantees lightweight strength and impact resistance. Additionally, ShockAbsorb™, a buffer system, provides TÜV SÜD-certified drop resistance. Notably, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G's metal design does not compromise its positioning or signal, and its 5.5G Open-Air Network Structure further enhances signal reception, WiFi speed, and GPS accuracy.

AI at Your Fingertips

In a strategic move toward an AI-powered future, Infinix has unveiled "Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan" , its comprehensive AI transformation strategy. Presented via innovative vertical streaming, the event introduced Infinix's "playfulness"-driven AI vision, featuring a range of AIoT products—including AI Ring , AI Buds, AI Glasses—and AI-assisted technologies that enhance travel, work, gaming, and more. A key highlight was the introduction of One-Tap Infinix AI∞, with the entire NOTE 50 Series among the first flagship smartphones to feature this capability.

With One-Tap Infinix AI∞, users can activate Infinix's AI assistant, Folax, by simply long-pressing the power button. Folax efficiently recognizes on-screen content, retrieves instant information, translates text, and offers a Q&A function along with a One-Tap Query that identifies text, images, videos, and live camera views. Tailored for business and academic use, it supports cross-app voice commands for scheduling, navigation, calling, and contact management.

For content creators and social media users, Folax provides AI Eraser and AI Cutout for rapid photo retouching needs, as well as AI Writing, AI Note, and AI Wallpaper Generator for AI-powered writing assistance and image generation from text or sketches—ideal for emails, presentations, and posts. Its communication features include Real-Time Call Translator, Call Summary, AI Auto-Answer, and dual-way Speech Enhancement for clearer conversations. Additionally, AI Mosaic offers privacy masking by automatically detecting and concealing sensitive personal information, ensuring enhanced privacy protection.

Zooming Flexibly for Epic Pictures

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is equipped with the 100X Periscope—the most compact and highly configured 50MP OIS telephoto lens in its class—enabling users to capture intricate details from afar and isolate subjects to create striking "hero" compositions. It also allows users to capture landscapes up to 100X distant with 6X image quality, all while the device remains slim and lightweight—eliminating the need to carry a separate DSLR on urban explorations.

For the first time, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series introduces a 112° ultra-wide-angle lens and an Instant Double-Tap mode, which provides quick access to Street Mode even when the screen is off. Additionally, its SONY IMX896 large sensor ultra-sensitive 50MP OIS main camera, powered by Infinix AI∞ RAW processing, delivers stunning, shake-free night and backlit shots. Finally, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G offers 4K 60FPS video recording, capturing ultra-clear, smooth footage with cinematic effects and enabling users to produce professional-level video content with ease.

Reliable Power for All Scenarios

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series sets a new standard in charging capabilities with All-Round FastCharge3.0 technology. Taking the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G as an example, its 100W wired charging system features three modes—Smart, Hyper, and Low-Temperature. Users can choose the charging mode that best fits their current needs. For instance, when an emergency recharge is required, the Hyper mode can fully charge the device in just 32 minutes; for daily use, the Smart mode is the perfect choice.

In addition to fast charging, Infinix emphasizes battery longevity and performance under extreme conditions. With the support of an AI algorithm powered by the Cheetah X2 chip, the battery capacity is guaranteed to remain at no less than 80% even after prolonged use. Meanwhile, the Silicon-Carbon 5200mAh battery of the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G increases energy density and capacity while reducing size compared to its predecessor, ensuring all-day usage—even during intensive activities such as video streaming and gaming. PowerReserve mode provides 2.2 hours of talk time or 30 minutes of navigation on just 1% battery. Furthermore, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G offers 10W wired and 7.5W wireless reverse charging for the emergency power needs of other devices.

5.5G Game On: Rapid Responses

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G boosts download speeds by 200% with 5.5G technology and enhances WiFi performance by 606% with Super WiFi 2.0. It intelligently selects the best network and reduces energy use by 11%.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G delivers smooth AI performance and reduces gaming lag. The EDCA technology ensures uninterrupted streaming and calls, while low-latency WiFi and minimal Bluetooth delays provide precise control and accurate audio. XBoost AI game engine offers one-click access to E-Sports Mode and allows easy switching between power-saving, balanced, and performance modes. It also includes multitasking features like memory cleaning, call rejection, bypass charging, and voice change. The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G enhances performance with a cooling system, featuring a thin VC vapor chamber and super graphite layer, along with an X-axis linear motor for precise haptic feedback.

Integrated Health Tracking

Setting an industry precedent, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G innovatively integrates blood oxygen and heart rate. Without the need for external devices, users can simply place their finger on the phone's rear sensor to receive real-time health metrics via the My Health app, making health tracking more accessible than ever. A convenient pull-down menu provides quick access to these features, and they can also be activated directly via Folax voice commands.

Immersive Entertainment

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series delivers vibrant visuals with a 144Hz AMOLED display and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, TÜV Rheinland's low blue light certification ensures maximum eye protection for users. The series introduces an innovative Bio-Active Halo AI lighting system. The Pro+ and Pro versions deliver dynamic, multi-color mini-LED effects for calls, notifications, charging, and more, while the standard version provides a simplified single-color white light effect for the same triggers. It also features JBL dual speakers, IP64 dust and water resistance, NFC support, and infrared remote control, providing a truly immersive experience.

Pricing & Availability:

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G will be globally available in Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and a special Racing Edition. Inspired by the racing car's phygital design philosophy, the Racing Edition features bold tri-color stripes that convey a sense of speed and motion. Additionally, the power button is enhanced with an embedded sapphire crystal, highlighting the device's premium and exclusive design.

Prices start at $180 for the NOTE 50, $210 for the NOTE 50 Pro, $370 for the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G. Prices and availability for the NOTE 50 Series will vary based on the model and region.

* This article mainly showcases the features of the NOTE 50 Pro+5G. Different models may vary, so please refer to the relevant official website or sales information for details. * All data comes from Infinix laboratories. The testing data may vary slightly between different test versions and testing environments.

About Infinix:

A trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers.

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

