GEMFOREX releases UX focused new identity after obtaining an FSA Seychelles license

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the end of 2022, the financial market has had a rollercoaster year. From the Russia-Ukraine war, the worldwide inflation, to the MT4/5 trading platform banned on the Apple app store, it hasn't been easy for both traders and the forex brokers.

GEMFOREX GEMFOREX releases new UX focused identity after obtaining an FSA Seychelles license

How does Asia's leading online financial trading platform continue to thrive? On the 12th of May 2022, GEMFOREX Limited obtained the Securities Dealers License from FSA Seychelles, with license No. SD116. After a deliberate preparation, GEMFOREX ends the year with launching an upgraded global identity. What could traders expect from this launch?

User experience is the key

"We have improved a lot of the tools that users encounter every day in their trading. By offering a better user journey and experience, we aim to serve and impress the potential and existing clients, to help them realize, trading can be straightforward, and their needs are heard. It's only the beginning of our journey and we expect a lot more to come heading into 2023." Commented by Jessica Kim, head of marketing of GEMFOREX.

Whether you're a trader or a partner, users will find an easy-to-navigate website to gauge the company's philosophy in a glance and be able to open an account in 30 seconds via an efficient and simple registration process. Furthermore, the comprehensive client portal can help monitor all the trading activities and reports. Users can deposit and withdraw safely with more funding methods, and most importantly gain access to GEMFOREX global, a whole new identity that's determined to optimize all trader's experience at any time.

On the product side, GEMFOREX focuses on building the business model that could benefit the long-term relationship with its clients. There are adjustments on account types and partner's program, which aim to provide even more chances for the clients to make bigger profits.

The innovation only begins here

Heading into 2023, there will be several major changes coming to compliment the basic frame that's been built until now. Traders could expect more payment solutions, additional trading platforms and trading instruments.

About GEMFOREX

GEMFOREX is a global broker offering currencies, CFDs, metals to more than 400,000 clients globally. Built by traders for traders, GEMFOREX is recognized for its services and technology, providing traders an edge to compete in the markets. It has grown into a global and well-established brand over the last decade.

With a unique combination of innovative products, GEMFOREX strives to provide robust trading conditions for experienced traders and is intuitive enough for beginners. While offering one of the industry's best trading conditions and fastest execution times, GEMFOREX also prioritizes the safety of clients' funds and data security.

Open an account with GEMFOREX here .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963498/GEMFOREX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963497/GEMFOREX_logo.jpg

SOURCE GEMFOREX