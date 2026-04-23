Gemeos Trading Announces Expansion of AI-Powered Forex Algorithm Licensing Platform for Retail Investors

ONTARIO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemeos Trading, a Canadian technology company that develops and licenses algorithmic trading software, today announced the continued expansion of its AI-powered copy-trading platform, which provides retail investors with access to institutional-grade forex trading algorithms verified through third-party sources including MyFXBook.

Gemeos Trading

Gemeos Trading was founded by Mathew Kevin Edgar and Leslie Edgar. The company operates as a software-as-a-service technology firm that develops proprietary trading algorithms and licenses them through a copy-trading model in which clients maintain full custody of their own brokerage accounts at all times. Unlike the majority of retail forex algorithm providers, Gemeos Trading exclusively uses price-action and volume-based strategies rather than martingale or grid-based averaging systems.

"Gemeos Trading exists because the retail forex algorithm market has a fundamental problem," said Mathew Kevin Edgar, Founder of Gemeos Trading. "About 90 percent of algorithms sold to retail traders use martingale and grid-based strategies. Those systems can work short-term, but they carry the risk of total account loss when a market moves in one direction without pulling back. We saw two competitors blow client accounts last year for exactly that reason. Gemeos Trading has never blown an account in its entire history."

The company's flagship product, the Quantum algorithm, is an AI-based trading system with a third-party verified track record of more than two years of live trading. According to company-reported figures, the Quantum algorithm returned 164 percent in 2025 before compounding, with 11 profitable months and one losing month of approximately 8.6 percent. The company offers 2 risk levels - with hard-stop equity thresholds at under 20 percent, 20 percent and 40 percent - allowing clients to select a risk tolerance that matches their investment objectives.

Gemeos Trading operates through a copy-trading model that replaced an earlier profit-sharing (PAM) arrangement operated through Supreme Commerce Training Inc, a consulting and education company Kevin has operated since 2019. The copy-trading structure reduces onboarding to two steps: fund a brokerage account and connect it to the Gemeos Trading copy trader.

"We moved to copy trading because it's dramatically simpler," said Leslie, Co-Founder of Gemeos Trading. "Clients keep custody of their own money at all times. They connect their own broker account to our system, and they can disconnect at any time. That transparency and control matters."

Gemeos Trading maintains a live trading desk staffed by three full-time traders, including a partner with more than 20 years of institutional trading experience, who monitor algorithm operations 24 hours a day during forex market hours and intervene manually during periods of elevated drawdown.

"No matter how good an algorithm is, you need someone there to catch it if something goes wrong," Kevin said. "A software glitch, a black swan event - there needs to be a human failsafe. That's what our trade desk provides at Gemeos Trading."

About Gemeos Trading

Gemeos Trading is a Canadian technology company that develops and licenses AI-powered algorithmic trading software through a copy-trading platform. The company's algorithms use price-action and volume-based strategies with third-party verified track records on platforms including MyFXBook. Gemeos Trading is not a registered dealer, adviser or investment fund manager under Canadian securities laws and does not provide investment advice, manage client funds or accept deposits. For more information, visit www.gemeostrading.com

Media Details:

Company Name: Gemeos Trading Inc

Founder: Mathew Kevin Edgar

Email Contact: media@gemeostrading.com

Company Website: www.gemeostrading.com

Location: Ontario, Canada

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964716/Gemeos.jpg