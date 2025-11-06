Gelatin Substitutes Market to Reach $6.1 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency, natural ingredients, and ethically sourced components, which has driven manufacturers to replace traditional animal-derived gelatin with plant-based alternatives such as agar-agar, pectin, carrageenan, and xanthan gum. This trend is particularly strong in regions with high health consciousness and vegan populations, such as North America and Europe, where products marketed as vegetarian, vegan, or clean-label often command premium pricing.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gelatin Substitutes Market by Product Type (Agar-Agar, Pectin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the gelatin substitutes market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325743

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global demand for vegetarian and vegan products has surged significantly in recent years due to changing consumer lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and ethical concerns regarding animal welfare. Gelatin, traditionally derived from animal sources such as pork and bovine hides, is incompatible with vegetarian and vegan diets. As a result, manufacturers and foodservice providers are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives such as agar-agar, pectin, and carrageenan to meet consumer requirements. The vegetarian and vegan food market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR, driven by millennials and Gen Z consumers who are highly aware of sustainable and ethical food choices.

Furthermore, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa present significant growth opportunities for the gelatin substitutes market. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting dietary preferences are fueling demand for processed and convenience food that utilize plant-based gelling agents.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $2.7 billion Market Size in 2034 $6.1 billion CAGR 8.6 % No. of Pages in Report 380 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in Demand for Plant-Based Products

Health and Wellness Trends

Ethical and Environmental Considerations Opportunities Growth in Application in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Restraint Functional Limitations

Higher Costs

Buy This Research Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gelatin-substitutes-market/purchase-options

By Product Type

The pectin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the pectin segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global gelatin substitutes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Pectin is widely used as a gelling agent in a variety of food applications, particularly in fruit jams, jellies, and gummy candies. As a plant-based, naturally derived ingredient, it is a preferred alternative to gelatin in vegan, vegetarian, and health-conscious products. The growing demand for clean-label products and those made with natural ingredients has further increased pectin's adoption across the food and beverage industry. Moreover, it also offers numerous health benefits, including its high fiber content and potential to support digestive health.

The food & beverages segment to retain its dominance by 2034

Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global gelatin substitutes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the growing trend of veganism, vegetarianism, and plant-based diets, there is a significant shift toward plant-derived gelatin substitutes such as agar-agar, pectin, and guar gum. In addition, consumers are increasingly opting for products that align with their dietary preferences, health goals, and ethical considerations. This trend has led to a rise in the adoption of gelatin substitutes across various food products, including desserts, candies, jellies, and marshmallows, which traditionally rely on gelatin.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to retain its dominance by 2034

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gelatin substitutes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the primary retail channels for consumers seeking convenience in their shopping experience. Furthermore, these retail outlets offer a wide variety of products, including gelatin substitutes, in easily accessible locations. Consumers prefer one-stop shopping experience provided by supermarkets and hypermarkets, where they are able to purchase everything from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and personal care products, all under one roof.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325743

North America to maintain its dominance by 2034

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of the global gelatin substitutes market. North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, has seen a substantial rise in plant-based and vegan lifestyles. This trend is driven by increasing health consciousness, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations. As a result, there is a growing preference for plant-based alternatives to animal-derived products such as gelatin. Gelatin substitutes, such as pectin, agar-agar, and xanthan gum, are gaining traction in North American food products, especially in confectionery, dairy alternatives, and health supplements.

Leading Market Players

CP Kelco

Tate & Lyle

B&V srl

Cargill Incorporated

Gino Gums Stabilizers

Indoflora Cipta Mandiri

AEP Colloids

Great American Spice Company

Ingredion

Jebsen & Jessen Life Science Inc.

The report analyses these key players in the global gelatin substitutes market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new service launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverages Domain:

Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Bee Pollen Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033

Beauveria Bassiana Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Collagen Casings Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Mold Inhibitor Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Anti Inflammatory Tea Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Egg Powder Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Olive Oil Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Apple Seed Oil Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Dried Spices Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg